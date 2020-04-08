We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Nebraska National Guard, which has helped swab noses to test for COVID-19 in Kearney and Grand Island, will head to the Nebraska Panhandle next.

A specimen collection site will be set up Thursday in Kimball County, near the borders of Wyoming and Colorado, for health care workers and first responders only, not the general public.

Only 50 people can be swabbed, and a roster of names has been drawn up. Photo ID will have to be shown before specimens are taken. Those specimens will then go to a lab to be tested.

The Panhandle Public Health District oversees 12 counties. Twenty-one positive coronavirus cases have been reported in three counties: 10 in Kimball, 10 in Scotts Bluff and one in Cheyenne. Three of the Scotts Bluff cases have since recovered.

Several workers at Kimball Health Services, which runs a rural hospital and health clinics, have tested positive.

National Guard members have helped test 162 residents and staffers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney, where two staffers have tested positive, and in Grand Island, where officials are struggling to contain an outbreak.

The Central District Health Department said Wednesday that specimens had been collected from 150 health care workers and first responders in the Grand Island area for testing, and that the National Guard should be able to conduct 300 more swabs Thursday.