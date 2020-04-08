The Nebraska National Guard, which has helped swab noses to test for COVID-19 in
Kearney and Grand Island, will head to the Nebraska Panhandle next.
A specimen collection site will be set up Thursday in Kimball County, near the borders of Wyoming and Colorado, for health care workers and first responders only, not the general public.
Only 50 people can be swabbed, and a roster of names has been drawn up. Photo ID will have to be shown before specimens are taken. Those specimens will then go to a lab to be tested.
The Panhandle Public Health District oversees 12 counties. Twenty-one positive coronavirus cases have been reported in three counties: 10 in Kimball, 10 in Scotts Bluff and one in Cheyenne. Three of the Scotts Bluff cases have since recovered.
Several workers at Kimball Health Services, which runs a rural hospital and health clinics, have tested positive.
National Guard members have helped test 162 residents and staffers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney, where two staffers have tested positive, and in Grand Island, where officials are struggling to contain an outbreak.
The Central District Health Department said Wednesday that specimens had been collected from 150 health care workers and first responders in the Grand Island area for testing, and that the National Guard should be able to conduct 300 more swabs Thursday.
Close
A man receives a nasal swab in his vehicle while receiving RPP testing at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker hands out a sheet of paper with instructions on how to self isolate during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker transports a nasal swab at drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Biological material is taken to the RPP testing tent at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A nurse dressed in protective gear waits for her next patient at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Health care staff make their way to the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A walker makes their way past the outdoor testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care professional swabs a patient during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set up outside of Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Nurses look out from the windows as testing continues at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker administers an RPP test at a drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker conducts a nasal swab at the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A security worker directs vehicles to parking spots at a drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday at Bryan Health’s LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A man receives a nasal swab in his vehicle while receiving RPP testing at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker hands out a sheet of paper with instructions on how to self isolate during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker transports a nasal swab at drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Biological material is taken to the RPP testing tent at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A nurse dressed in protective gear waits for her next patient at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Health care staff make their way to the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A walker makes their way past the outdoor testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care professional swabs a patient during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set up outside of Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Nurses look out from the windows as testing continues at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker administers an RPP test at a drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker conducts a nasal swab at the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A security worker directs vehicles to parking spots at a drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday at Bryan Health’s LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.