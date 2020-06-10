More than 27,000 Nebraskans were tested for the coronavirus in May through the state’s $27 million testing initiative, TestNebraska.
Statistics released by the state Wednesday show that of those tested last month, 886 tested positive and 23,170 tested negative. Forty-eight inconclusive results have come back since the start of testing.
The expansion of TestNebraska means that anyone ages 15 to 35 can get tested in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, as well as anyone of any age group in the other 90 Nebraska counties.
Recent protests, which brought together large groups of people, were a factor in deciding to extend testing to those ages 15 to 35, said a spokeswoman with the State Department of Health and Human Services.
To get one of the tests, people must complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com. Applicants will then be contacted by email about their eligibility and about scheduling a test at one of the mobile testing sites across the state.
As of Tuesday night, health officials have reported 15,883 cases and 191 deaths in the state.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center.
A worker conducts a test for coronavirus at a drive-thru site in a CHI Health Center parking lot. Monday was the first day of testing under the TestNebraska effort, which is expected to eventually do 3,000 tests a day.
