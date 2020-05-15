A total of 1,260 people in Douglas County were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, the most yet.
As recently as April 25, Douglas County didn’t test more than 1,200 people in a single week.
This week, testing ramped up in South Omaha as meatpacking plant workers and the Latino community reported greater numbers of infections.
With the high number of tests, the Douglas County Health Department reported the highest number of new cases for a single day — 177.
That represents a positive rate of 14%, which is a lower figure than Douglas County has seen in the last couple of weeks.
The Health Department also reported that a woman in her 70s has died from COVID-19. That's the 24th person known to have died of the disease in the county.
Douglas County now has seen 2,088 cases throughout the outbreak. A total of 357 county residents have recovered, but 113 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.
Friday, Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 18 new cases there. Pottawattamie County has recorded 149 total cases, but only one person is currently hospitalized.
