Douglas County health officials reported 10 new coronavirus cases Saturday, raising the number of cases in the county to 57.

The new cases involve two women and a man in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, two women in their 50s, and a woman in her 70s. Four of them had direct contact with people known to have COVID-19, two cases are related to travel, and the Health Department’s epidemiology team continues to investigate the other cases. No one is hospitalized, officials said.

Officials anticipated an increase in cases as testing has become more available, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said in a press release.

“For the first time we received more than 100 test results from CHI, and private labs outside the health systems are now providing test results." she said. "This knowledge will allow us to better respond to the outbreak.”

Health officials on Friday reported Nebraska's first two COVID-19 deaths, a Hall County woman in her 60s and 59-year-old Ralph Marasco of Omaha.

Kearney County reported a new case in a man in his 20s who is currently self-isolating.

Buffalo County reported two new cases, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s. Both are currently hospitalized.

There were 108 reported cases in Nebraska as of Saturday afternoon.