Custodial staff scrubbed schools in Millard Public Schools over the weekend, and classes will remain in session this week, district officials said.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday night, Millard Superintendent Jim Sutfin said officials have been tracking down Millard people who attended the Feb. 29 Fremont Special Olympics event to make sure they follow health officials' advice to self-quarantine.

The district is still in the “green,” the district's lowest of three safety tiers, officials said.

"This weekend, every available custodian came to work and deep-cleaned all 35 Millard schools," Sutfin said. "Additionally, our custodial staff are increasing daily cleaning, especially the areas that are touched the most, e.g. doorknobs, handles and objects students and staff handle regularly."

The cleaning is precautionary for the novel coronavirus, but also helpful for other viruses that routinely turn up in schools, he said.

Officials are reaching out to Millard participants in the Feb. 29 Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA, he said.

A 36-year-old woman who tested positive for disease caused by the coronavirus participated in the games. Health officials are requesting that basketball players, coaches and team staff who participated in the event, which ran from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., self-quarantine to monitor their health and limit their exposure to others.

"We are working to make sure these participants are aware and following this request," Sutfin said.

Changes in routine are less than ideal for students, he said, and stressful for parents arranging child care options.

"We are in constant conversations and continually reviewing our situation as we move forward. I am confident in the plans we have in place, and we are ready to quickly adjust if the need arises," Sutfin said.

The district has set up an informational website for the Millard community. It can be reached via www.mpsomaha.org.

