Officials at Millard Central Middle School have alerted families and staff that a person who had been in the school on March 11 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michelle Klug, principal of the school at 12801 L St., said that school officials were in contact Friday with the Douglas County Health Department and are following its guidance.

“The Health Department has shared that being in the building is a low risk,” Klug’s letter, sent Friday afternoon, told families and staff. She said no action needs to be taken beyond monitoring for a fever of 100.4 degrees or more, cough or sore throat.

“Students and staff who were in direct contact with this person will be contacted,” the letter said.

“We understand the concern about possible exposure. Please remember that it is a low risk to be in the same building,” she said.

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Health Department, said he could not provide personal detail but said the person would be among the positive cases already announced by health officials.

He said the department defines close contact as being within six feet of the affected person for at least 10 minutes.

