Mutual of Omaha is trying to lighten up the mood around its Midtown Crossing, which these days looks more like a ghost town than a bustling residential and retail campus.

Thousands of white holiday lights that typically adorn Turner Park trees at Christmastime were brought out of storage this past week for condo owners to hang from their balconies.

Along Farnam Street on the building that houses the Alamo theater, a new and huge scrolling laser message now proclaims: Alone Now, Together Soon.

The balcony lights (coordinated by property manager Susan Bishop and home association leader Brittany Cabrera) and the laser wall show (produced by Heath Marrinan of FadeUp Design) are aimed at lifting hope and spirits of area residents and passers-by during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a show of community, unity,” said Molly Skold, spokesperson for Midtown Crossing. “And it’s been contagious.”

A scrolling laser light message reading "Alone Now Together Soon" is displayed at Midtown Crossing on Thursday.

Also happening at Midtown Crossing, for instance, Wohlner’s grocery store has launched a comfort food care package program. The ready-to-go bag of ground beef, veggies, pasta and fruit is designed as a way do-gooders can easily pick up a meal to drop off to a shut-in loved one or friend.

An event planned for April 18 involves Marrinan’s company, 402 Event Services and others. They’ll produce an “epic” light show in the park that’s to be the highlight of a video dedicated to front-line coronavirus workers. (The public is not invited to the show, but will see it during promotional livestreamed footage and in the actual O.NE inspirational video. O is for Omaha; NE is for the state.)

Marrinan said he had more time to devote to the projects because his crowd-dependent FadeUp business was slowed by COVID-19.

“This was a way to show we’re all in this together,” he said. “It’s pretty cool.”

