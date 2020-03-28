Five Omaha friends vacationing in Morocco suddenly worried they would be stranded in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, 7,600 miles from home.

“It was pretty scary,” retired attorney Terrence Ferguson said. “For three or four days, we had no idea when we would get out — or if we’d get out.”

“We were doing everything we could to get the heck out,” added retired real estate executive Ward Peters, “and we weren’t sure what was working. We were not in control of our own destiny.”

The group contacted the State Department in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Embassy in Morocco, the offices of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and, personally, Gov. Pete Ricketts — Ferguson’s across-the-street neighbor in the Fairacres area of Omaha, west of Memorial Park.

As the Moroccan government announced plans to soon shut down flights, the Omahans tried to re-book their reservations to depart early. They were among thousands of Americans, in Morocco and other countries, trying to get home.

For the Omaha group, nothing was certain.

Then at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, the group heard a banging on the doors of their hotel rooms in the capital of Rabat. A man from their travel firm, who had given their names to the Embassy, was urging them to check their emails and quickly sign up for the State Department’s offer to fly out later that morning.

After daybreak, they rode a van four hours to the airport in Marrakech. Each signed a promissory note to reimburse the U.S. government $1,485 for the flights to America.

It took three days to get home from North Africa — from Marrakech to London to Chicago to Omaha — and they arrived at Eppley Airfield on Sunday, March 22.

“I can’t tell you,” Ferguson said, “how relieved and how happy we were to see Omaha again.”

It all started as a long-planned vacation for retirees. Peters and wife Jean Ann Ballinger, a retired social worker, left Omaha on Valentine’s Day for Paris.

A week later, they were joined by Terry and Catherine Ferguson — an artist whose sculptures around Omaha include the 26-foot “Totem” at the main public library downtown. On March 7, retired attorney Pamela Griffin caught up with the group in Morocco’s largest city, Casablanca.

It’s famous for the classic 1942 “Casablanca” movie, but also as the site of the 1943 conference where President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared “unconditional surrender” as the Allies’ goal in World War II.

Morocco, now a nation of 36 million, became a tourist destination, and last year attracted 13 million visitors. The Omahans rode camels in the Sahara, visited a nomad camp, saw stunning architecture and scenery and strolled charming markets.

Terry Ferguson, a Creighton University graduate and a Bluejays basketball season-ticket holder, had followed the team from a distance — until the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused shutdowns of sports, schools and much more.

The Omahans had trouble getting through to airlines. The senators and the governor had shown great concern, they said, and the office of Vice President Mike Pence had been notified.

But everything was so uncertain that Ferguson contacted a jet charter company and reserved an expensive private flight in case the group needed it.

The State Department told NPR that as many as 50,000 Americans were trying to return from foreign countries. At President Donald Trump’s March 20 press conference, a reporter asked about “Americans who find themselves stranded in places where there are no longer flights to get back to the United States.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned Americans in Peru and Morocco, and said the State Department had a repatriation task force, adding: “I think we’ve had the first two, maybe three now, flights out of Morocco.”

The Omahans had boarded the first one that day and at wheels-up, all the passengers cheered. They arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on that Friday,and on Saturday flew to O’Hare Airport in Chicago — but their late-night flight to Omaha had been canceled.

A friendly United Airlines gate agent — from Morocco — gave the weary travelers vouchers to spend the night at the O’Hare Hilton. Terry Ferguson said the 860-room hotel seemed almost empty.

The two couples had arranged with their children in Omaha to drop off cars in the airport parking garage so the arriving group could keep their distance. The Fergusons dropped Pam Griffin at her home.

Since then, all are isolating for the recommended 14-day period, and are showing no symptoms of illness. They say they are grateful for all — friends and officials — who provided moral support or helped them get home.

On Thursday, Terry Ferguson and Ward Peters spoke of the “Escape from Morocco” to their Suburban Rotary Club — an online meeting of about 90 fellow members.

On Friday, Peters said: “We’re terribly grateful to be back in Omaha safe and sound, and we hope other people can return home soon.”

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 68