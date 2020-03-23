Metro transit is reducing service on its seven express routes as ridership drops from the coronavirus pandemic.

Metro is discouraging all nonessential bus travel and rides on its MOBY service.

Starting Tuesday, Metro’s express routes will run on the following schedules until further notice:

• Route 92, Dodge Street express from Village Pointe to downtown

Two trips each morning and evening.

From downtown: 5:41 a.m., 7:11 a.m., 4 p.m., 5:40 p.m.

From 175th and Burke Streets: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 4:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

• Route 93, South 84th Street express

From downtown: 6:30 a.m., 5:17 p.m.

From Tara Plaza: 6:50 a.m., 5:49 p.m.

• Route 94, West Center Road express

From downtown: 6:19 a.m., 5:08 p.m.

From Lakeside: 6:56 a.m., 5:53 p.m.

• Route 95, Bellevue express

Two trips each morning and evening.

From downtown: 5:50 a.m., 6:47 a.m., 4:12 p.m., 5:12 p.m.

From Galvin Road, Harvell Drive: 6:12 a.m., 7:12 a.m., 4:37 p.m., 5:37 p.m.

• Route 96, Q Street express

No Service. Use Route 55 or Route 93.

• Route 97, Millard express

From downtown: 5:34 a.m, 6:29 a.m., 4:15 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

From 153rd Street: 6:10 a.m., 7:05 a.m., 4:58 p.m., 5:53 p.m.

• Route 98, Maple express

From downtown: 6:14 a.m., 5:03 p.m.

From North Park: 6:47 a.m., 5:58 p.m.