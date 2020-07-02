LINCOLN — At times, everything, including a pandemic, seemed stacked against advocates of medical marijuana in Nebraska.
But Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana celebrated Thursday as they turned in more than 182,000 petition signatures, gathered from all 93 Nebraska counties, to the Secretary of State’s Office.
That's enough signatures to make it likely their petition will succeed in getting a proposed constitutional amendment before voters in November. If passed, the measure would give Nebraskans the right to use medical cannabis for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.”
State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, who led the petition drive, said she was confident supporters had enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot and “even more confident” that voters would pass the measure. She credited an "unbelievable grassroots effort" for getting the petition this far.
“Families with loved ones suffering from conditions like epilepsy, PTSD and cancer have fought for years to make medical cannabis safely accessible,” she said. “Today represents a huge step forward for thousands of Nebraskans who deserve compassion.”
Shelley Gillen of Bellevue, a leader in that grassroots effort, described the day as "surreal" and "emotional" and said it would be topped only by "that day in November when we get to check the box."
Gillen and her husband, Dominic, have been trying to get medical marijuana legalized in Nebraska for seven years. They initially went to state lawmakers in hopes of helping their son, Will, who has daily seizures.
Medical marijuana may not be the only issue placed on the general election ballot by petition.
A group seeking to allow casino gambling at horse race tracks turned in signatures on a trio of petitions Thursday and a petition seeking to cap payday lending interest rates turned in signatures last week. Each has a cushion of at least 50%, meaning they could still qualify for the ballot even if one in three signatures is tossed out.
Supporters of medical marijuana turned to the petition process after several unsuccessful attempts to pass legislation.
The most recent was a 2019 Wishart bill that would have allowed Nebraskans with specified medical conditions to use cannabis for treatment. The bill also would have created a system to regulate the production and distribution of cannabis to those patients.
The legislative proposals met with stiff opposition from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson. An opposition group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska, emerged and has run radio advertisements across the state.
On Thursday, the governor called the medical marijuana proposal an attempt by "big marijuana and big tobacco" to make an end run around the federal Food and Drug Administration approval process. He said that process is in place to keep people safe.
"This is a way to circumvent regulation, and I’m asking Nebraskans to consider that," Ricketts said.
He said he plans to speak out against the proposed constitutional amendment and may contribute money to opposition efforts.
John Kuehn, a former state senator and spokesman for SAM Nebraska, said that what is billed as medical marijuana is really an attempt to commercialize drug use.
“There is no such thing as medical marijuana,” he said. “A medical professional will not be providing a prescription for the dose, route, and frequency of the drug, nor will a pharmacist be dispensing the drug or ensuring patient safety.”
To make the ballot, the petition needs to have nearly 122,000 valid signatures statewide, along with having signatures equal to at least 5% of registered voters from at least 38 counties. The Secretary of State's office will oversee the signature verification process over the next six or seven weeks.
Although the medical marijuana petition drive started last year, Wishart said two-thirds of the signatures, or about 123,000, were collected during June. Signature-gathering was suspended for three months this spring, while Nebraskans were curtailing their activities to help control the spread of the coronavirus. Volunteers contributed 33,000 of the total.
Barry Rubin, president of Heartland Strategy Group of Omaha, spearheaded the signature gathering effort. The consulting business contributed nearly $970,000 of the $1.5 million raised for the drive as of late June, according to a campaign finance report filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
"This was a hurculean effort that overcame tremendous challenges," he said. "The dedication of our petition circulators, along with the passionate support for this issue from Nebraskans of all backgrounds, propelled us forward."
Currently, 33 states allow medical cannabis use. Nebraska allows the use of cannabidiol, or CBD, products, if they are derived from hemp, a plant cousin of marijuana. Such products have very low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical compound that produces the marijuana high.
Supporters say CBD and THC have differing medical benefits.
World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
The pot people will get their medical marijuana. For sale on every corner and easy prescriptions. Then they will get their recreational marijuana. Driving impaired. Then the law enforcement forces will be spending all of their time on this issue. Ask the law enforcement forces in Colorado Springs, Colorado. I lived there and had many discussions with the Sheriff Department Deputies concerning this.
Medical marijuana can be quite helpful for people with certain illnesses like cancer. The problem with legalizing it is that it applies to far too many real and imagined maladies.
Governor "money-bags" Ricketts will slow roll the implementation if it passes just like he did with Medicaid expansion.
