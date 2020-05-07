We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nearly half of Douglas County’s 1,205 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted from clusters of two or more people, the Douglas County health director said Thursday.

Seventy percent of those cluster cases can be attributed to the metro area's nine meatpacking plants, but clusters also have been identified at manufacturing businesses, assisted living residences, a funeral, a small bakery and a Zumba fitness class, said Adi Pour, the Douglas County health director.

The novel coronavirus can most easily spread in close gatherings, she said.

“From a public health standpoint, I’m concerned that we are not having our infection under control,” Pour said at a Thursday afternoon press conference, adding that people gathering together is not acceptable. “If we are continuing to do that, our infection rate is going to stay with us.”

She and Mayor Jean Stothert again stressed that despite loosening restrictions, people should wear a mask while out in public, stay 6 feet away from others and not congregate in groups of more than 10.

In Douglas County, 392 workers in meatpacking plants have tested positive for the virus, Pour said. She said medical professionals are making recommendations to the plants, including for additional testing and housing meatpacking workers in hotels so they don't infect their families.

Pour also said Douglas County’s minority population has been disproportionately affected by the virus, likely because they often are in front-line jobs or working in factories where they are close together.

As of Thursday, 69% of the confirmed positive cases are a person of color, Pour said. A month ago, that number was 26%.

Each day, there are about 100 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Douglas County, she said.

Stothert said she does not want youth athletic teams to become another cluster of the virus and emphasized that teams should not practice or play until the end of May, per Gov. Pete Ricketts’ directed health measure.

She’s heard from coaches and parents — some who claimed they’ve gotten special permission from Ricketts. But the mayor said no teams are allowed to congregate, whether in public or private spaces.

She acknowledged that people are getting tired of the restrictions but said it’s vital to not let up and referenced the 1918 flu pandemic, which had a second surge of cases after restrictions were lifted.

“We don’t want people to lighten up and to stop doing all of these good habits that we have been encouraging all along,” Stothert said. “We don’t want a resurgence and that could happen.”

Some religious centers will resume in-person services this weekend. Pour advised that the vulnerable population stay at home, while healthy people should follow the rules if they choose to attend.

“If you wear the mask, following the social physical distancing, only go with family, then it would be safe for you, but only go to the service and then go home again,” Pour said. “I’m afraid of the lingering around, at the front and the beginning of church, in the hall — that I would not recommend.”