Holly Barstow couldn’t believe it. Neither could Kaitlin Roan.

Both were a part of mask milestones this week.

Barstow, her husband Bruce and neighbor Patricia Longacre organized an effort less than two weeks ago to make 10,000 covers for N95 masks for Nebraska Methodist Health System. Thursday, they delivered bags of the covers.

More than 800 people volunteered to sew. Hy-Vee supplied bags for the kits. Celtic Quilter provided logistical support, including cutting the fabric. Max I. Walker will clean the covers.

Barstow said it was a lot more work than expected, but she’s already looking for other health care establishments that need mask covers.

“I have done nothing but eat, sleep and breathe this thing,’’ she said. “I would still do it again.’’

2,000 and counting

Meanwhile, Kaitlin Roan, who lives in St. Edward, Nebraska, has surpassed the 2,000 mark for making masks. She had hoped to sew 1,000 in a 24-hour period, but caring for her children got in the way and she finished with around 600. She has five kids, including 11-month-old twins.

Roan already had sent 1,500 masks across the United States. She’s been sharing her mask story on Facebook, which is why she’s had so many requests for help.

“I’m pretty much doing these in my sleep right now,’’ she said.

Roan is usually making infant and children’s items for her business, Nest-5. But she switched to masks to honor her mother, Keri Pinkerman of Columbus, a nurse who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease last September.

“My mom’s passion was nursing,’’ Roan said. “She would love to be out there working on the front lines even though it is scary.’’

Anyone still wanting to donate homemade masks can call the Pottawattamie County Public Health nurses at 712-242-1120. In addition to guidance on where to drop off donations, they have specific instructions for construction of masks. Go to pottcounty-ia.gov/ema/covid-19-information/.

Masks for truckers

Jennifer Scranton of Omaha is asking for people’s help in making masks for truckers. She can be reached at 402-968-5508. She has family members in the trucking industry, and says it can be any kind of sturdy homemade mask.

“My biggest concern is these truckers are bringing us our supplies and in that process they may be spreading the virus,’’ she said. “I want to keep them healthy, but I also want to prevent them from spreading the virus. It’s about taking care of them and also taking care of us.’’

Care providers need help

The Iowa Health Care Association is encouraging businesses to donate personal protective equipment to long-term care providers. IHCA works with nursing facilities, assisted living communities and home health agencies.

“Long-term care employees are on the front lines of caring for Iowa’s most vulnerable residents, and PPE is an important line of defense in their protection during a COVID-19 outbreak,” said Brent Willett, president and CEO of the Iowa Health Care Association.

The association also has been working with people who are making face shields and masks. To find a local long-term care provider to help, visit iowahealthcare.org and click on Care Finder.