A police officer controls the road to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Canary Island, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Islands has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The new coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally. As of Tuesday, mainland China has reported 2,663 deaths, and a handful of other nations have reported small numbers of fatalities. The United States reports 57 cases and no deaths.
Question: That sounds pretty scary. Should I be worried?
Answer: The Americans identified so far with the disease had recently been in China or had close contact with someone who became infected in China. In addition, public health officials report that many of the U.S. cases have been relatively mild infections.
The number of deaths in China is startling, but remember, even a virus with a low fatality rate can kill many people if the number of infections is large. For example, influenza kills 0.14% of infected patients, said Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics, molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. But because the flu is so common — infecting up to 45 million Americans a season — deaths could climb as high as 61,000 people each flu season just in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than China is reporting, said Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Public Health Law & Human Rights. That may not be a deliberate effort to downplay the outbreak but could signal problems "with China's capacity for testing and surveillance," he said. "They are just not picking up all the cases and deaths. An even greater problem is that there is no independent verification."
Q: What is the mortality rate from this virus?
A: News reports and health officials have reported widely varied estimates of death rates for this outbreak. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine, health policy and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, cautions that calculating those numbers in a fast-moving outbreak is difficult.
Mortality rates are determined by dividing the number of deaths by the number of infections. While counting the dead is generally straightforward, it can be impossible to find the total number of infections because some people with the virus develop few noticeable symptoms. Since COVID-19 is new, doctors don't know what percentage of infections fall into this category, Schaffner said.
It's not surprising that mortality rates for the coronavirus vary dramatically, based on where diagnoses were made, Schaffner said. For example, a report from mid-February from the Imperial College of London found a mortality rate of 18% for cases detected in the epicenter of Hubei, where only patients with unusual pneumonia or severe breathing problems were being tested for the virus. Outside China, health officials test anyone with a cough and fever who has visited Hubei — a much larger number — producing a mortality rate of 1.2% to 5.6%.
Q: How is the virus spreading? Do you need to worry only about people sneezing next to you?
A: The rapid spread of the coronavirus suggests it is transmitted person-to-person, much like influenza: An infected person coughs out moist droplets containing the virus and another person breathes them in, said Schaffner.
Because the moist droplets fall to the ground within 3 to 6 feet, patients are most likely to infect people with whom they are in close contact. These droplets can also land on surfaces, such as door handles, and infect other people who touch the contaminated surface, then touch their mouth or eyes.
It's much less common for viruses to spread through so-called airborne transmission, in which viruses float in the air for a long time, like measles or chickenpox, said Hotez.
Q: Can the virus spread through plumbing?
A: The diagnosis of a woman who lived in a Hong Kong apartment with an unsealed pipe raised the question of whether COVID-19 may have been transmitted through the building's plumbing. A 2003 outbreak of SARS — or severe acute respiratory syndrome, caused by another type of coronavirus is believed to have infected 321 residents of the Amoy Gardens apartment complex in Hong Kong because the virus may have spread through a plume of warm air that traveled through the pipes.
While the Amoy Gardens outbreak was striking, experts believe it was a one-time phenomenon. No one has found another example of a coronavirus spreading through plumbing, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
Q: Can people without symptoms spread the virus?
A: Anecdotal reports that patients without symptoms can spread COVID-19 have been widely publicized. But scientists have not confirmed such transmissions, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. Other coronaviruses, such as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, have not been shown to spread in patients without symptoms.
A report from Germany, published this year in the New England Journal of Medicine, pointing to a case in which someone was infected by an asymptomatic person "has been shown to be inaccurate" because the primary patient "did have symptoms at the time she spread the virus," he said. She had taken medication to reduce her fever.
Q: I read about one man who infected nearly a dozen people as he traveled in Europe. Some articles call him a "super spreader." Can people transmit the virus so easily?
A: So-called super spreaders are people who infect a larger-than-average number of people.
While some people with coronavirus never infect anyone else, others infect dozens. In 2003, a Hong Kong SARS patient infected 136 people at one hospital. As a general rule, health officials estimate that 20% of people with a given infectious disease cause roughly 80% of the cases, Hotez said.
Although it's not known how large a role super spreaders are playing in the COVID-19 outbreak, anecdotes have dotted the press. A British man, for example, is believed to have infected 11 others at a French ski resort.
Q: Why are some people more contagious than others?
A: Scientists don't know why, Hotez said. It's possible that these people have a higher viral load and "shed" more of the virus when they cough or sneeze. Scientists don't know if personal habits also come into play. For example, do these patients cough more vigorously than others? Do they socialize more? Are they more apt to touch objects or other people?
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
1 of 22
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Photos: More people potentially exposed to coronavirus flown to Nebraska
1 of 22
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.