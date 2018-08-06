SATURDAY
Beat the Heat run
Haworth Park, 2502 Payne Drive, Bellevue
7 a.m.
runsignup.com; search “Beat the Heat”
High Vibe 5K Run
Lotus House of Yoga, 6706 Frances St.
7:30 a.m.
eventbrite.com; search “High Vibe”
Aqua-Run
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road
8 a.m.
getmeregistered.com; search “Aqua-Run”
Run Wild Safari 5K
Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.
9 a.m.
active.com; search “Wild Safari”
SUNDAY
Garden Yoga
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St.
10:30 a.m.
AUG. 18
Beaver Lake Beach Party 5K
Beaver Lake, 9410 Clubhouse Circle, Plattsmouth
8 a.m.
runsignup.com; search “Beach Party”
Summer Wildflower Hike
Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N., Bellevue
1 to 2:30 p.m.
TeamUp for TeamMates 5K
NorthStar Financial Services Group, 17605 Wright St.
8:30 a.m.
nstar-financial.com/teamup-for-teammates
Terrain Race 5K mud run
Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion
8 a.m.
terrainracing.com/locations/omaha
AUG. 19
Boxer 500 — A Short Run to Fight Colon Cancer
Werner Park, 12356 Ball Park Way, Papillion
8 a.m.
supportcoloncancertaskforce.org/boxer500
AUG. 25
JDRF One Walk
Lewis & Clark Landing, 515 Riverfront Drive
9 a.m.
Creighton Make-A-Wish 5K/10K
Zorinsky Lake Park Shelter 5, 3808 S. 154th St.
9 a.m.
getmeregistered.com; search “Creighton”
Mudzilla Run Mud Run
Mount Crescent Ski Area, 17026 Snowhill Lane, Honey Creek, Iowa
10 a.m.
Nebraska Sports Council Mud Run
Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln
10 a.m.
nebraskasportscouncil.com/mudrun
AUG. 26
Team Hope Walk
Zorinsky Lake Park, 3808 S. 154th St.
8 a.m.
SEPT. 1
Wicked Wine Run
Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion
5:30 p.m.
wickedwinerun.com/locations/nebraska-omaha
Run Elkhorn 5K
Downtown Elkhorn, 2700 N. Main St.
8:30 a.m.
runsignup.com; search “Run Elkhorn”
SEPT. 2
Zoo Run
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St.
7 a.m.
SEPT. 3
Go Girl 5K
Peak Performance, 78th and Cass Streets
8 a.m.
kate.malott@owh.com, 402-444-1149
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.