SATURDAY

Beat the Heat run

Haworth Park, 2502 Payne Drive, Bellevue

7 a.m.

runsignup.com; search “Beat the Heat”

High Vibe 5K Run

Lotus House of Yoga, 6706 Frances St.

7:30 a.m.

eventbrite.com; search “High Vibe”

Aqua-Run

Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road

8 a.m.

getmeregistered.com; search “Aqua-Run”

Run Wild Safari 5K

Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St.

9 a.m.

active.com; search “Wild Safari”

SUNDAY

Garden Yoga

Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St.

10:30 a.m.

joslyn.org

AUG. 18

Beaver Lake Beach Party 5K

Beaver Lake, 9410 Clubhouse Circle, Plattsmouth

8 a.m.

runsignup.com; search “Beach Party”

Summer Wildflower Hike

Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd N., Bellevue

1 to 2:30 p.m.

fontenelleforest.org

TeamUp for TeamMates 5K

NorthStar Financial Services Group, 17605 Wright St.

8:30 a.m.

nstar-financial.com/teamup-for-teammates

Terrain Race 5K mud run

Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch, 11001 S. 48th St., Papillion

8 a.m.

terrainracing.com/locations/omaha

AUG. 19

Boxer 500 — A Short Run to Fight Colon Cancer

Werner Park, 12356 Ball Park Way, Papillion

8 a.m.

supportcoloncancertaskforce.org/boxer500

AUG. 25

JDRF One Walk

Lewis & Clark Landing, 515 Riverfront Drive

9 a.m.

jdrf.org/omaha

Creighton Make-A-Wish 5K/10K

Zorinsky Lake Park Shelter 5, 3808 S. 154th St.

9 a.m.

getmeregistered.com; search “Creighton”

Mudzilla Run Mud Run

Mount Crescent Ski Area, 17026 Snowhill Lane, Honey Creek, Iowa

10 a.m.

mudzillarun.com

Nebraska Sports Council Mud Run

Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., Lincoln

10 a.m.

nebraskasportscouncil.com/mudrun

AUG. 26

Team Hope Walk

Zorinsky Lake Park, 3808 S. 154th St.

8 a.m.

hdsa.donordrive.com

SEPT. 1

Wicked Wine Run

Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion

5:30 p.m.

wickedwinerun.com/locations/nebraska-omaha

Run Elkhorn 5K

Downtown Elkhorn, 2700 N. Main St.

8:30 a.m.

runsignup.com; search “Run Elkhorn”

SEPT. 2

Zoo Run

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St.

7 a.m.

omahazoo.com

SEPT. 3

Go Girl 5K

Peak Performance, 78th and Cass Streets

8 a.m.

gogirlrun.weebly.com

kate.malott@owh.com, 402-444-1149

Kate tracks event calendars and lets readers know of upcoming things to do. Follow her on Twitter @katefmalott. Phone: 402-444-1149.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription