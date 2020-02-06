1000w_q95

Empty lodging facilities at Camp Ashland, Nebraska. The Department of Defense is provide temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there.

More than 24,500 cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus — and 494 deaths — were confirmed worldwide by Wednesday, with the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. Confirmed cases in the United States stood at 11.

Some Americans returning from Wuhan, China — epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak — will be temporarily quarantined at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland while they’re under observation.

