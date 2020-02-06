More than 24,500 cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus — and 494 deaths — were confirmed worldwide by Wednesday, with the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. Confirmed cases in the United States stood at 11.
Some Americans returning from Wuhan, China — epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak — will be temporarily quarantined at the Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland while they’re under observation.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Watch it live above or follow along with World-Herald reporters below.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
