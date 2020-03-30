Pete Ricketts teaser

Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions during an Omaha World-Herald interview in 2019.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Unemployment claims will likely be a topic Monday afternoon when Gov. Pete Ricketts gives his latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials with the Nebraska Labor Department will join the governor at his 2 p.m. briefing with reporters at the State Capitol. The department has seen a record-breaking surge in filings for unemployment insurance benefits as restaurants and other businesses have closed.

Over the weekend, Ricketts ordered four more counties — Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton — to join those in eastern and central Nebraska already under enforceable social distancing restrictions. Scotts Bluff County — in Nebraska’s Panhandle — reported its first case.

On Monday, Lincoln reported two more lab-confirmed cases — including one described as an older child — bringing the total in Lancaster County to eight. And 34 lab tests are pending in that county.

