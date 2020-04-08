20200401_new_coronapa_ar07

Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, puts on gloves before meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

A Lincoln resident is the 13th recorded death in Nebraska due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are expected to release more details about the death at a 3:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

By noon Wednesday, Nebraska's number of known coronavirus cases rose to 519, an increase of 41 cases from Tuesday night. State and health officials have said the actual number of cases is undoubtedly higher, due to the limited availability of testing for the virus. 

Just under 8,000 people have been tested for the virus thus far, with about 6.5% of tests coming back positive. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has not released numbers on how many people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 

Douglas, Hall, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties have the highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Adams County, near a coronavirus outbreak in Grand Island and where Hastings is located, reported 10 more cases Tuesday, including two tied to the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island. 

Gage County reported 14 new cases late Tuesday, all residents or workers at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska. Twenty-two people at the facility, nearly all the cases in Gage County, have tested positive so far. 

Iowa counted 1,145 cases, including 11 in Pottawattamie County. Twenty-seven people have died there. 

Photos: Drive-thru clinic that can test for coronavirus opens in Lincoln

1 of 13

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email