A Lincoln resident is the 13th recorded death in Nebraska due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are expected to release more details about the death at a 3:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday.

By noon Wednesday, Nebraska's number of known coronavirus cases rose to 519, an increase of 41 cases from Tuesday night. State and health officials have said the actual number of cases is undoubtedly higher, due to the limited availability of testing for the virus.

Just under 8,000 people have been tested for the virus thus far, with about 6.5% of tests coming back positive. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has not released numbers on how many people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Douglas, Hall, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties have the highest number of confirmed cases in the state. Adams County, near a coronavirus outbreak in Grand Island and where Hastings is located, reported 10 more cases Tuesday, including two tied to the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island.

Gage County reported 14 new cases late Tuesday, all residents or workers at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, Nebraska. Twenty-two people at the facility, nearly all the cases in Gage County, have tested positive so far.

Iowa counted 1,145 cases, including 11 in Pottawattamie County. Twenty-seven people have died there.