An "older child" and a woman in her 40s in Lincoln have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the capital city's total number of cases to eight.

The cases were announced Monday by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

That Health Department is now monitoring 120 people, with 34 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. The county has reported 252 negative tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

More information was expected to be provided at a 3:30 p.m. press conference.

The most recent total number of cases in Nebraska was 145 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

reece.ristau@owh.com

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald.

