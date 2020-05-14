We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Lincoln-area residents in search of personal protective equipment now have an easier way to find it.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced that a website has been created to serve as a clearinghouse for items needed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The website, lnkppe.com, includes things like face masks, shields, hand sanitizer, isolation gowns and medical supplies. Local businesses can add their listing to the website.

