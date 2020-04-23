We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Coronavirus cases continue to mount in Nebraska, as the Grand Island area reached 700 cases and recorded another death.

The Lincoln area surpassed 100 cases for the first time, and Douglas County added 23 cases.

In Hall County, where Grand Island is located, a man in his 60s became the Central District Health Department's 19th death. The district is composed of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Most of the state's cases, 664, are in Hall County.

Douglas County now has 348 people with confirmed infections, according to the Douglas County Health Department. Two of the people among the newly confirmed cases are known to be hospitalized. As of Wednesday night, 40 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The latest Douglas County cases involve people ranging in age from 17 to 69. Seven people had contact with a known infected person, five acquired the illness in the community and 11 infections remain under investigation.

The Lincoln area reported nine new coronavirus cases Thursday, reaching a total of 106 cases, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported that the new cases consisted of a young child and five women and three men ranging in age from their 20s to 50s, according to Health Director Pat Lopez.

The county has recorded one death from COVID-19.

Three Lancaster County residents are hospitalized, and one is on a ventilator.

The counties with the most cases, in order, are Hall, Douglas, Dawson, Adams and Lancaster Counties.

Statewide totals will be updated later Thursday.

As of Wednesday evening, Nebraska had 1,1813 confirmed cases and 45 known deaths.