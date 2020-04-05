The number of Nebraskans testing positively for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus keeps growing.

Testing has been spotty and very limited. At noon Sunday, when the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services posted its latest figures, 363 Nebraskans were COVID-19 positive, up from 323 Saturday night.

That number doesn't include the most recent jump in Douglas County cases, reported later Sunday afternoon. Douglas, the state's most populous county, now has 148 known positive cases, up from the state's earlier count of 144. None of the people in the new cases has been hospitalized.

Hall County, where Grand Island sits and where doctors are warning of a hot spot given an outbreak at a meatpacking plant there, has the next largest number of known positives: 44. That number belies the real figure, doctors have said, citing a lack of testing. In a public letter, the doctors are asking the state for more help. On Sunday, the state pledged more help.

Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said the state would provide additional staff to conduct close contact investigations, communicate with employers to ensure compliance with quarantine directions, work with the city's largest employers on workplace social distancing, conduct extra testing in the community and do more to promote social distancing with the public in Grand Island.

Metro Omaha counties Sarpy and Washington have 28 and 20 positive cases, respectively. 

The state's latest figures show that nearly 6,000 Nebraskans have been tested so far.

In Iowa, Pottawattamie Public Health reported another presumptive positive case, bringing the county's known total to eight. This latest case is a woman between the ages of 18 and 40, and she is presumed to have been infected through community spread. The woman is a Council Bluffs resident who is self-isolating at home, officials said.

