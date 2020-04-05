The number of Nebraskans testing positively for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus keeps growing.

Testing has been spotty and very limited. At noon Sunday, when the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services posted its latest figures, 363 Nebraskans were COVID-19 positive, up from 323 Saturday night.

Douglas, the state's most populous county, has under half the state's number of positive cases at 144.

Hall County, where Grand Island sits and where doctors are warning of a hot spot given an outbreak at a meatpacking plant there, has the next largest number of known positives: 44. That number belies the real figure, doctors have said, citing a lack of testing. In a public letter, the doctors are asking the state for more help.

Metro Omaha counties Sarpy and Washington have 28 and 20 positive cases, respectively. 

The state's latest figures show that nearly 6,000 Nebraskans have been tested so far.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 87