We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Hall County health officials Saturday reported two deaths, and Adams County reported its first death related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A man in his 70s died Wednesday in a hospital in Hall County and a man in his 80s died Saturday in a Hall County long-term care facility, according to the Central District Health Department.

With the new three deaths reported by central Nebraska counties, the state now has 28 recorded deaths from COVID-19, according to state and local officials.

The state reported 1,287 coronavirus cases as of Saturday evening, an increase of 149 cases since Friday.

Hall County has 468 confirmed cases, more than any other county in Nebraska.

The Health Department has seen at least 60 new cases each day for the past few days.

Adams County health officials reported the death of a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

Health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 283 cases.

The new cases include five women and five men who range in age from 29 to 92. One of the 10 is hospitalized, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Five of the new cases were caused by contact with a known case, three were community-acquired, one was travel-related and one case remains under investigation, the department said.

Ten new cases were also reported in Lancaster County on Saturday, bringing to 73 the total number of cases there, according to county health officials.

The new cases include five individuals who live in the same households as people with COVID-19. They are two children, a man in his 20s, and a man and woman in their 60s. All were quarantined at their homes before their symptoms developed.

The other cases are a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s and three men — one in his 30s and two in their 40s, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Furnas County reported its first COVID-19 case, a male in his 20s.