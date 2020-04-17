We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Douglas County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 273.

The new cases involve four men and three woman between the ages of 18 and 54. None are hospitalized.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour stressed the importance of social distancing over the weekend.

“We are entering a critical period in our response to this disease,” she said.

Hospital inventory as of Thursday evening indicated that 592 medical surge beds are available and 47 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 417 ventilators available to area hospitals, 105 are in use, including 21 for confirmed COVID-19 patients, the Health Department said.

The Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties, reported 65 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing to 425 the number of confirmed cases in the area.

Since Wednesday, the Grand Island area has had the most coronavirus cases in Nebraska. Adams County, south of Grand Island, has also seen an increase, with eight new cases announced Thursday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a new community-acquired case on Friday, a man in his 40s who is self-isolating.

Lancaster County’s total number of cases is now 63.