Three downtown Omaha parks near the Missouri River are getting a new, all-encompassing name after months of work by marketing professionals.
The Omaha Parks Board on Thursday and the city’s Naming Committee last week signed off on calling all 90 acres “The RiverFront.”
The Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park or Lewis & Clark Landing will each retain its name, the city says.
The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority paid Omaha marketing group Bailey Lauerman $80,000 to tie the parks together.
MECA, which is overseeing nearly $300 million in renovations to the three parks, says it obtained the money from a mix of city and private funds.
The aim is to give the parks an Omaha-specific brand and logo as a true outdoor destination for residents and visitors alike.
Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench, before the parks board vote, said he was particularly pleased the group found a way to protect the Leahy name.
“I think it’s great we kept the names and added ‘The RiverFront,’” said parks board member Adelaide Kinghorn. “I think this is very, very good.”
Bailey Lauerman’s chief creative director, Carter Weitz, said the name that made the most sense was the one that Omaha residents already use.
Even the logo should look familiar, he said. Its three “ripples” bend like the Missouri River at Omaha, he explained.
Keeping the name works because Omaha’s riverfront doesn’t yet evoke a mental image, said Jessica Jarosh, Bailey Lauerman’s head of account leadership.
“To promote it, we needed to brand it,” Weitz said.
Omaha City Council members Ben Gray and Brinker Harding said they think “The RiverFront” does a nice job of tying together the parks.
The City Council still has to vote to approve the name.
Public reaction was mixed.
Downtown resident Monica Stoops, who said she was in her late 40s, expressed relief that the marketers didn’t overthink a name that works.
“I think it does a good job of letting people know the three parks are tied in with the riverfront,” she said while walking her dog, Ms. J.
Others, including downtown resident Lee Myers, questioned the wisdom of paying a marketing firm to come up with a name that fits many cities.
“I think it needed to be done,” said Myers, 76, who suggested asking the public. “It’s just in the usual unimaginative way.”
Local marketer Melissa Mroczek, 42, was OK with the name, but said an employee at MECA or the city could have come up with it for less.
“I can’t believe they spent the money,” she said.
Katie Krcmarik, an assistant professor of practice in advertising and design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said she sees merit in the attempt to create a clear identity for each park under a shared umbrella.
Similar efforts are common across the country, building identities for neighborhoods and parks, she said, pointing to Omaha neighborhoods like Dundee and Benson and their efforts to stand out.
Phani Tej Adidam, a professor of marketing and entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said there’s social and economic value in branding a destination like Omaha’s “RiverFront.”
People will feel a greater sense of ownership in the place, he said, and that will give residents and developers more confidence to invest in the area. He pointed to the recent success of Aksarben Village as an example.
“I support the concept,” he said. “And I think it is long overdue.”
An aerial view of downtown Omaha on July 29, 1974, looking west from Eighth Street and the Jobbers Canyon area. The Central Park Mall would later take shape on the blocks east of the Woodmen Tower, seen near the top of the image.
Aug. 12, 1975, World-Herald: "The former Omaha Typesetting Co. building at 1119 Douglas Street gained a final distinction Tuesday — it became the first building to be demolished in what with become the Central Park Mall."
Aug. 28, 1975, World-Herald: "Demolition continues in the blocks planned for the Central Park Mall. ... This picture of the demolition was taken looking west from the north side of the street between Twelfth and Thirteenth Streets on Farnam Street."
1976: Downtown Omaha is rapidly changing. The library in the upper right is under construction as several blocks to the east are cleared for Central Park Mall. The Woodman Insurance building is shown in the upper right hand corner.
May 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Only two walls remain of the Pendleton Woolen Mills Building at Ninth and Douglas Streets as crews from Andersen Excavating Co. continue their work on the project. The Pendleton and the adjacent A.C. Nelson Building are being demolished for the city to make way for the final two blocks of the Central Park Mall."
Jan. 8, 1980 World-Herald: "This week's cold weather hasn't slowed demolition of buildings in the path of the Central Park Mall, City Planner Greg Peterson said. In this photograph, taken with camera pointed northeast from Ninth and Farnam Streets, the partially razed Carrier Air Conditioning Building is in the left foreground. The Henningsen Foods Building to the right of the Carrier structure has been leveled, and wood timbers from the Omaha Baker's Supply Building at far right are being stripped and recycled. Being razed this week, Peterson said, is the Canar Manufacturing Building in the right enter of the picture, site of a four-alarm fire last week. The Ford Storage Building remains untouched."
April 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Downtown visitors soon will be able to walk through a rebuilt slice of Omaha history. Two arches from the former Solo (Corey-McKenzie) Building at 12th and Farnam Streets have been blended back to back in the Central Park Mall on what was 11th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets. When plans were made to demolish the Solo Building, architect Gary Bowen suggested saving the arches."
Dec. 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Work is nearly done on the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall. City Planner Greg Peterson said the $1 million bridge should be open to traffic before Christmas. The bridge originally was to have been completed more than a year ago. After most construction was complete, engineers decided the bridge was unsafe and needed modification." Mark Lordemann sandblasts the concrete side of the bridge in this photo.
From the March 19, 1981 World-Herald: Windmill idea spinning on downtown mall: Planners stand atop mound where windmills would be placed. ... "They would serve as an interesting sculptural form, and they would be functional, because they could be used to pump water," said Don Carter (second from right) of the firm Carter, Hull, Nishita and McCulley.
April 10, 1981 World-Herald: "It takes a mighty bit of strength to lift, lug and set in place enough big rock blocks to make a retaining wall around the waterway in the Central Park Mall downtown. But laborer Bob Ring, left, and bricklayer Ron Mraz, employees of A. Borchman Sons Co., appreciate a little help from a crane in building the south wall. Once the water is let loose, the stones will do their job -- maintain a calm waterway instead of the Central Park Swamp."
May 10, 1984. "Making room for expansion: Another step involved with expansion of the Central Park Mall is taking place at private expense near Eighth and Douglas Streets east of the mall. Workmen from Anderson Excavating & Wrecking Co. are tearing down what used to be Burlington Northern Railroad freight houses, said Greg Peterson, city planner involved with downtown planning. He said the railroad is paying for the demolition. When completed, an area one block wise and three blocks long between Jackson and Farnam Streets will be available for future private development in what will be known as the Central Park East Project. The area will be set aside for residential and office use, Peterson said.
April 1989: "Omaha's Central Park Mall, with its lagoon, well manicured lawns and trees ... is a pleasant place to stroll on a sunny day. Beyond the mall is the massive riverfront development project, home to Union Pacific's dispatch center and the future headquarters of ConAgra."
An aerial view of downtown Omaha on July 29, 1974, looking west from Eighth Street and the Jobbers Canyon area. The Central Park Mall would later take shape on the blocks east of the Woodmen Tower, seen near the top of the image.
Aug. 12, 1975, World-Herald: "The former Omaha Typesetting Co. building at 1119 Douglas Street gained a final distinction Tuesday — it became the first building to be demolished in what with become the Central Park Mall."
Aug. 28, 1975, World-Herald: "Demolition continues in the blocks planned for the Central Park Mall. ... This picture of the demolition was taken looking west from the north side of the street between Twelfth and Thirteenth Streets on Farnam Street."
1976: Downtown Omaha is rapidly changing. The library in the upper right is under construction as several blocks to the east are cleared for Central Park Mall. The Woodman Insurance building is shown in the upper right hand corner.
Speakers dedicate Central Park Mall as spectators look across the pool at them on June 3, 1977.
People listen to the Ogden Edsl Band at Central Park Mall on July 5, 1977. The performance was the first in the 18-concert SumFun '77 series.
"The summer of 1977 on the Central Park Mall ... Fountains are fun, and cool."
May 1979: Steel from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, arrived in Omaha to be installed as part of the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall.
The 13th Street bridge of Central Park Mall under construction in August 1979.
Dec. 28, 1979 World-Herald: "Work has started on the southern gateway to the Central Park Mall that is to serve as a symbolic connection between the mall and the Old Market business district."
May 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Only two walls remain of the Pendleton Woolen Mills Building at Ninth and Douglas Streets as crews from Andersen Excavating Co. continue their work on the project. The Pendleton and the adjacent A.C. Nelson Building are being demolished for the city to make way for the final two blocks of the Central Park Mall."
Jan. 8, 1980 World-Herald: "This week's cold weather hasn't slowed demolition of buildings in the path of the Central Park Mall, City Planner Greg Peterson said. In this photograph, taken with camera pointed northeast from Ninth and Farnam Streets, the partially razed Carrier Air Conditioning Building is in the left foreground. The Henningsen Foods Building to the right of the Carrier structure has been leveled, and wood timbers from the Omaha Baker's Supply Building at far right are being stripped and recycled. Being razed this week, Peterson said, is the Canar Manufacturing Building in the right enter of the picture, site of a four-alarm fire last week. The Ford Storage Building remains untouched."
April 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Downtown visitors soon will be able to walk through a rebuilt slice of Omaha history. Two arches from the former Solo (Corey-McKenzie) Building at 12th and Farnam Streets have been blended back to back in the Central Park Mall on what was 11th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets. When plans were made to demolish the Solo Building, architect Gary Bowen suggested saving the arches."
Sept. 12, 1980 World-Herald: Work continues on the 13th Street bridge over the Central Park Mall downtown.
Dec. 10, 1980 World-Herald: "Work is nearly done on the 13th Street Bridge over the Central Park Mall. City Planner Greg Peterson said the $1 million bridge should be open to traffic before Christmas. The bridge originally was to have been completed more than a year ago. After most construction was complete, engineers decided the bridge was unsafe and needed modification." Mark Lordemann sandblasts the concrete side of the bridge in this photo.
From the March 19, 1981 World-Herald: Windmill idea spinning on downtown mall: Planners stand atop mound where windmills would be placed. ... "They would serve as an interesting sculptural form, and they would be functional, because they could be used to pump water," said Don Carter (second from right) of the firm Carter, Hull, Nishita and McCulley.
April 10, 1981 World-Herald: "It takes a mighty bit of strength to lift, lug and set in place enough big rock blocks to make a retaining wall around the waterway in the Central Park Mall downtown. But laborer Bob Ring, left, and bricklayer Ron Mraz, employees of A. Borchman Sons Co., appreciate a little help from a crane in building the south wall. Once the water is let loose, the stones will do their job -- maintain a calm waterway instead of the Central Park Swamp."
Two slides near completion in the downtown Central Park Mall in August 1981.
Oct. 27, 1981 World-Herald: "Workmen are completing a $100,000 pedestrian bridge in the Central Park Mall."
From the June 17, 1983 Morning World-Herald: "Central Park Mall ... Four blocks long with lagoon, waterfall and sandy play area. Plans call for it to be extended south two more blocks."
Central Park Mall in January 1984.
Tom Keritinger taking a break at the Central Park Mall in September 1984.
Sept: 22, 1984: "'Heritage,' a statue of a pioneer family formally dedicated at the Central Park Mall Saturday morning, is a gift from the Mid-America Council of Boy Scouts."
May 10, 1984. "Making room for expansion: Another step involved with expansion of the Central Park Mall is taking place at private expense near Eighth and Douglas Streets east of the mall. Workmen from Anderson Excavating & Wrecking Co. are tearing down what used to be Burlington Northern Railroad freight houses, said Greg Peterson, city planner involved with downtown planning. He said the railroad is paying for the demolition. When completed, an area one block wise and three blocks long between Jackson and Farnam Streets will be available for future private development in what will be known as the Central Park East Project. The area will be set aside for residential and office use, Peterson said.
The Santa Lucia Festival at Central Park Mall on Aug 12, 1986.
April 24, 1988: "The Central Park Mall has become a showpiece of downtown Omaha."
April 1989: "Omaha's Central Park Mall, with its lagoon, well manicured lawns and trees ... is a pleasant place to stroll on a sunny day. Beyond the mall is the massive riverfront development project, home to Union Pacific's dispatch center and the future headquarters of ConAgra."
The Gene Leahy Mall in 1998.
The Gene Leahy Mall in 1998.
Gene Leahy Mall holiday Christmas lights in 2000.
The "Heritage" statue by Herb Mignery is seen in 2000 at the Gene Leahy Mall.
The First National Tower rises in May 2001 with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground.
Tara Maulsby, 6, of Omaha goes down a slide at the mall in December 2003.
Downtown Omaha, including the Gene Leahy Mall, are seen from the east in August 2004.
Downtown Omaha, including the Gene Leahy Mall, are seen from the east in August 2004.
The Gene Leahy Mall in 2007.
A warm fall wind whips leaves near the arch on the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 10, 2012.
The Gene Leahy Mall is seen from above in April 2014.
Logan Johnson of Omaha and Ian LaFollette of West Des Moines, Iowa, pose for a selfie at the Gene Leahy Mall on June 9, 2018.
Blake Welchert, 10, right, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, lands in the gravel while playing on the slides at the Gene Leahy Mall on June 7, 2018.
$80,000 to name a park on the river "The Riverfront"?
I could have come up with that name in 5 seconds and I would have only charged $20. I wouldn't have needed all the charts and PowerPoints.
Why in the world did Mayor Stothert and the Omaha City Council give up control of city property to MECA? Nobody voted for Roger Dixon. Or Ken Stinson for that matter.
Why does a private company get control over city property and able to give no-bid contracts to people like Jay Noddle who is on the MECA board?
Why have a city council and mayor at all? Just let Omaha big businessmen like Stinson and Bay and Noddle make all the decisions.
Count me against any of that bull cra/.
