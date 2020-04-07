The Cloisters on the Platte will offer a 34-week online retreat for their members in light of the organization’s closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 10,000 members will be able to participate in a virtual retreat based on the teachings of St. Ignatius, starting Thursday.
The organization, which is located between Highway 31 and Interstate 80 near the Platte River, has suspended retreats to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Joe Ricketts, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ father, founded Cloisters on the Platte, a multimillion-dollar project 20 years in the making.
In a letter to the members, Joe Ricketts wrote that he believes the teachings are more important now than ever in this time of “stress and dislocation.”
“As with the weekend retreat format, the online retreat draws from St. Ignatius’ practical approach, but rather than a weekend of silence, people making the online retreat are asked to place the material from that week into the background of their everyday lives,” Ricketts wrote. “(W)e hope this online retreat experience proves helpful as you navigate these challenging days.”
That is totally bizarre.
Does Daddy Ricketts pay property tax on the land?
I have asked but nobody will say.
I hope he loses his shorts on the place but it won't dent his pocket book.
