We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Lois Jordan knew she could be waiting a week, or even up to a month, to get personal protective equipment for her staff at the Florence Home Healthcare Center.

So Jordan, president and CEO of the Florence Home, started searching for options to get the equipment.

That's when she discovered Laser Bear Industries of Bellevue was donating face shields to healthcare providers. She received a critical donation: 100 face shields.

Jordan said her staff does not currently need to wear face shields. However, if anyone at the Florence Home were to test positive for COVID-19, then face shields would be required under federal rules. The Florence Home's equipment vendor has cautioned it might not be able to meet the need due to high demand.

“Right now we don’t have any positive cases in the building, but this is all in preparation should we have any,” Jordan said.

Jordan said Florence Home staff and residents are currently wearing face masks as a protective measure.

“In healthcare, when you don’t have the equipment to protect your staff and your residents, it becomes very frightening,” Jordan said. “Having others step up and say they can help, lets us focus on caring for our residents.”

Gregory Collins, a co-owner of Laser Bear Industries, said the company's main business, 3D production of replacement parts for retro gaming consoles, has slowed because of the pandemic.

So he and co-owner Mike Goble decided to keep the printers running and make face shields for health care centers.

Collins announced the decision on his Facebook page.

“One of the things that has been really common in the 3D printing industry right now is creating these pieces of PPE to give out to health care professionals,” Collins said.

Collins said Laser Bear Industries has created more than 200 face shields for four health care facilities since starting production last week.

Collins said the face shields are made from repurposed plastic sheets from overhead projectors, and can last one to two weeks.

"To be able to take something that’s a passion of mine and hand it out into the world to people that need something feels very fulfilling,” Collins said.

Collins and Goble established Laser Bear Industries in 2019, and the printers are currently located in Collin’s home in Bellevue. He said his company will soon start producing other 3D personal protective equipment.

Since his Facebook announcement, Collins he's received additional requests for face shields from healthcare providers, as well as requests for instructions from other 3D printers.

“It's rewarding to know that I'm doing something that helps,” Collins said.

To request face shields or to donate, email greg.collins@laserbear.net.