As cases of the novel coronavirus mount across the United States, the lack of testing is a festering sore spot.
Those at highest risk — people who are hospitalized with symptoms, the elderly or those with underlying health conditions — are the first in line to be tested. But national news reports also recount the stories of people with no symptoms, such as pro basketball players and celebrities, getting tested.
The latest advisory from Nebraska health officials adds these groups to the list of those who should be tested: health care workers, public safety officers and those who live in, visit or work in nursing homes, group homes and child care centers.
Doctors still are likely to first order tests for influenza and other seasonal respiratory conditions in an effort to rule them out.
Those with mild symptoms are advised to isolate and recover at home.
Officials say more testing is on the way. But supply shortages limit the number of tests that can be conducted. Thursday, federal officials said manufacturers of all sorts of products, from masks to chemical reagents, are ramping up production.
The testing process as it stands is a complex one.
It all starts with a fuzzy-tipped swab — not your lowly Q-tip, but a long, thin plastic swab called a nasopharyngeal swab.
A health care worker — wearing protective gear and trained to properly collect the sample — inserts the swab into a person’s nostril until it reaches the upper part of the throat.
Not only is it uncomfortable, it’s also not the kind of thing a person is likely to be able to do himself at home.
After the specimen is collected, the swab is inserted into a vial containing a liquid called a viral transport medium, which is intended to keep any virus it holds alive until it gets to a lab.
Today, the labs processing the tests include the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, located on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, and more than 80 other state and local public health labs across the country.
As federal officials relax regulatory restrictions, some hospital labs have launched their own tests. That includes a lab jointly operated by UNMC and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine. Commercial labs, including LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, both of which have operations in Nebraska, also have begun testing. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also gave the OK to two other firms with expertise in fast large-scale testing to launch commercial tests.
A significant update came Friday, when the agency announced that it had approved use of the first rapid diagnostic test that could detect the virus in about 45 minutes. The test could be used in hospitals, according to a statement and video from California-based Cepheid, its manufacturer. The automated system does not require users to have special training to perform testing.
All testing now available in the United States, however, comes down to one process — a genetic analysis that requires trained laboratory experts to perform it and to interpret the results.
As yet, there’s no blood test, no strip test like those used to check blood sugar or identify pregnancy and no doctor’s office version like those now used to check for strep throat or influenza. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the new 45-minute test eventually could be used in clinics.
“It’s complicated technology,” said Peter Iwen, director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory.
Another complication: supply bottlenecks, starting with the swabs and protective gear and running through some of the chemicals, known as reagents, needed to run the tests. One of the large manufacturers of swabs is in Italy.
Lack of supplies already has shut down some drive-thru testing locations in other states.
Dr. Deborah Perry, medical director of the Methodist Pathology Laboratory, said the Methodist system initially was sending specimens to the Nebraska lab for testing, like most others in the state.
Recently, the health system switched to a third commercial lab. But Methodist officials were notified last week that the firm couldn’t keep up with the volume and had ceased testing. As of Tuesday, she said, the two other commercial labs were performing a combined 14,000 tests a day for systems across the United States. Methodist had sent out 200 specimens for testing and gotten 21 results back.
“Right now, nationwide, we are severely limited on testing capacity and testing time,” Perry said. “The push we’re making is only symptomatic patients who go through the screening get tested. We have no capability to test someone who’s mildly sick or not sick at all.”
Iwen said the public health lab, which has a staff of four that has been working seven days a week, currently is running an average of 40 tests a day. It has the capacity to run 100 a day — if it has the needed supplies. They can run the samples in four to six hours. By the end of the day Friday, they had run 583 tests. Of that total, 378 specimens were from Nebraska residents and the rest were from Americans who had returned from China and a stricken cruise ship.
After the lab receives and logs specimens, they’re taken to what’s known as an extraction room where lab staff begin the process of pulling out any RNA — the genetic material of the coronavirus — that is present in the sample.
To demonstrate, Emily McCutchen, the technical supervisor of the lab’s biology section, donned a gown, mask, goggles and gloves and sat down in front of a hood like the ones people may remember from high school chemistry. In this case, however, the hood is sealed by a wall of air that prevents any airborne particles from escaping.
If it were a real test, McCutchen would place a vial in a device that shakes it at high speed. Inside are tiny glass beads. Once the material collected by a health care worker is shaken loose from the swab inside, McCutchen would use a pipette to suck up a sample of the liquid and continue through the steps of separating out the viral RNA. The virus is killed by the time the process is complete.
Labs can use either a manual or automated process to do the extraction, Iwen said. But the materials necessary also are in short supply.
McCutchen, who had finished the mock extraction, removed her protective gear and walked next door to a room equipped with several boxy machines.
The material from the sample would be loaded into a plastic cartridge and placed in one of the machines. The cartridges are full of chemicals needed to convert the virus’ single-stranded RNA to double-stranded DNA, then make an exponential number of copies of selected pieces and compare them with those of the novel coronavirus.
The last half of the process, called polymerase chain reaction, is the same technique that scientists would use to increase a minuscule amount of DNA collected from a crime scene in order to compare it with the genetic material of a criminal suspect.
The tests, however, require different chemicals that come from different manufacturers, Iwen said. The lab technologists need all the different components to run them, just as a baker needs flour, sugar and other ingredients to bake a batch of cookies.
Some of those chemicals, too, are in short supply, Iwen said. That’s making it difficult for laboratories to keep up with the demand for testing. The public health lab has an advantage in that it can access federal stockpiles to get them, but those supplies are being rationed as well.
The public health lab uses a diagnostic procedure developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The lab, in fact, was among the first three public health labs in the country to be approved to run the CDC kits.
Lab staff, Iwen said, also worked with the CDC to help define an early problem, which led to a fix by the agency. The lab also was one of a handful of public health labs to reevaluate the new kit, which now is in place in most of the nation’s public health labs.
The separate UNMC-Nebraska Medicine lab, which has been featured on CNN and “60 Minutes” and in Esquire, has created its own test, based on one developed by the World Health Organization.
The clinical lab, however, still relies on the same process. It also has the capacity to run up to 100 tests a day and is being used to test patients within the health system. It, too, however, is facing a shortage of reagents, Iwen said.
The results of the tests show up as a series of lines on a computer screen. From them, McCutchen said, the lab staff can see whether the virus’ genetic signature is present.
The process, Iwen said, is about 99% accurate.
The test can’t do one thing, however: Because it looks for the virus’ genetic signature, it can tell whether the virus has been in a person’s airway at some point, but it can’t tell whether a person is still infectious.
“This is all new,” Iwen said. “Nobody has the answer to it.”
Said McCutchen, “We’re doing the best we can with the situation (as it) unfolds.”
In addition to ramping up and speeding the testing process, another goal for test manufacturers would be to develop a version that could be used in a doctor’s office. A number of companies are talking about such systems, said Bruce Carlson, publisher of Kalorama Information, a market research firm that covers medical diagnostics.
Still another option would be a test that looks for antibodies to the virus, which the body produces when fighting a germ. That’s known as a serological test. Researchers in Singapore have reported using such a test, but it would have to be validated before it is put to wider use, according to the journal Science.
And any new tests must be accurate. A false positive means someone is isolated at home for 14 days. A false negative means they may be out and about spreading the virus. That’s generally why regulators in the United States don’t approve just any test, Carlson said.
“We want tests to be accurate,” he said, “because false positives can be just as bad as false negatives.”
