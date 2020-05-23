If the May 4 openings are any example, not all Nebraskans will jump to take advantage of the relaxed coronavirus rules announced late last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Three weeks ago, some restaurants stuck with takeout rather than reopening, and not all barbershops and salons embraced the new rules immediately. Some churches continued to meet remotely, with some only now planning to begin meeting in person.
The steps Ricketts announced Thursday will allow residents of 89 counties to return to bars; gather in groups of up to 25, rather than a max of 10; and attend zoos, theaters and concerts. All, of course, come with capacity limits and requirements for spacing patrons.
Whether the timing is right is too soon to tell. Ricketts said new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have remained stable across most of the state since May 4, and it’s time to strike a balance between containing the virus’s spread and continuing Nebraskans’ compliance with the voluntary rules.
“We need voluntary compliance … and so far, Nebraskans have been great,” he said. “If we (stretch) that too long and don’t loosen up restrictions, we’re going to see people abandoning them.”
It's a balance every state — and likely every household — is weighing. In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced similar rule relaxations Wednesday.
According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation poll, most Americans say it's likely they will go to a doctor, dentist or other medical appointment in the next three months. But far fewer are likely to stay in a hotel or vacation rental, fly in an airplane or attend a concert or sporting event.
The poll also indicates that Americans are divided along party lines when it comes to reopening, with Democrats much more likely to say that businesses and other parts of the economy reopened too fast and Republicans inclined to say they did so too slowly.
In Nebraska as a whole, new daily case counts appear to have peaked at 677 on May 7 and drifted downward to about 300 new cases a day — or fewer — last week.
Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health, said it appears Nebraska had no major increases in COVID-19 cases during the two weeks between May 4 and May 19.
"There's been bumps in the road, but as a whole, we're lower now than we were then," he said.
However, pandemics, like politics, are local. While hot spots in Hall and Dakota Counties have cooled, the Omaha metropolitan area remains a point of concern. Cases in Douglas County, identified through increased testing, have surged with outbreaks in meatpacking plants. New daily case counts for the county so far have peaked at 199 on May 16. Last week, they hovered between approximately 100 and 150 a day. But with testing still not universal, some cases could be missed.
In addition, the percentage of available hospital beds in the metro area has dipped to as low as 28%, with the number at 30% on Friday. Available intensive care unit beds had dropped to 17%. Ricketts had set a threshold of maintaining at least 30% of both before relaxing restrictions.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday that Omaha-area hospitals are beginning to "feel the burden of the coronavirus," with hospitalizations for COVID-19 nearly doubling in the past two weeks, reaching their highest point since the pandemic began.
The Nebraska Medical Center recently opened a fourth floor for COVID-19 patients.
Pour also expressed concern about the Memorial Day weekend, a time when people typically gather in large groups. She said it's almost "imminent" that the area would see a surge in cases or hospitalizations following the holiday weekend.
Among Pour's biggest frustrations is seeing so many people not wearing masks. “We cannot let our guard down,” she said. “I think a lot of people have.”
Ricketts noted that the statewide rule limiting gatherings to 10 people will remain in place for the Memorial Day weekend.
Dr. Angela Hewlett, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, said the upward trend in hospitalizations is worrisome. "We just keep building," she said during Ricketts' weekly town hall on NET. "That's what I'm worried about. It's not a big surge, but a gradual building up."
The Nebraska Medical Center currently stands at about 80% capacity, she said. Some of those patients are people who put off treatment for heart conditions and other ailments. But the count includes about 50 with COVID-19, who arrived very sick. About half are on ventilators, where they typically stay for three or four weeks.
It can take about a month between the time a person is infected with the virus and hospitalization, a factor that has complicated plotting the virus's trajectory. A new surge in rural areas would put pressure not only on rural hospitals but also those in larger cities, she said.
"We need to be very careful about what we're doing," Hewlett said, "not only in our rural areas but our urban areas as well."
Ricketts said that the 30% benchmark always has been subject to change and that most of the uptick in hospital use in the Omaha area is not related to the coronavirus but to postponed medical issues.
Both he and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said they are carefully watching the Omaha area's hospital capacity — in particular the ICU beds and ICU staffing.
Anthone said Friday that he speaks with hospitals' chief medical officers daily. Not one, he said, is concerned that the situation is getting out of hand. Some hospitals have shifted staff to provide additional help to ICU nurses. All have plans to get more from staffing agencies if necessary. And hospitals can transfer patients to other hospitals, as some did when outbreaks stressed hospitals in Hall and Dawson Counties.
Pour, like Ricketts, said she has not yet noted any blips in cases from the May 4 opening. "Honestly," she said, "I do not think we've seen any impact."
And, with June 1 still more than a week away, Khan, a pandemic expert, said the state probably is ready to take additional steps toward reopening — as long as cases are going down in its communities.
"We want to reopen, but we want to reopen safely," he said. "We want people to go out in an environment where they're not likely to get infected. And that means making sure we've eliminated as many cases as possible from our community."
Dr. Bob Rauner, the Lincoln-based chief medical officer for a network of Nebraska clinics, said after Ricketts announced the May 4 openings that the state should see two weeks of declining cases before reopening.
Rauner said he's more in the middle of the road when it comes to the new round of openings, particularly given that Nebraskans for the most part have continued to be cautious.
"I think we do need to start opening some things up," he said. "But it needs to be well thought out."
Opening barbershops and salons make sense if both the stylist and the client wear masks, he said. He said he probably will visit a Lincoln bistro that's planning to reopen, but he will dine on the patio. He said he doesn't see an economic case for going back into churches. His hasn't opened, he said, and it's doing well with remote attendance. Donations have not dropped off.
Dr. David Filipi, an Omaha physician for more than 40 years and medical director of a Midwestern doctors association, said he thinks it's reasonable to begin opening up given the hospital capacity in the Omaha area. Hospitals could quickly shut down elective procedures if coronavirus cases start rising faster than expected.
"This is the first time we've done this sort of thing," said Filipi, a member of the Douglas County Board of Health. "We've been managing things pretty well so far... The governor has been very reasonable about his approach, using science to guide his thinking."
Khan, however, said that while he's encouraged by the decrease in cases, the state still needs bring those numbers down to a handful.
PRAM, the Pandemic Recovery Acceleration Model developed by Khan and other pandemic and infectious diseases experts at UNMC, sets benchmarks that signal when each of the state's regional health care coalitions have reached low levels of transmission.
One of PRAM's benchmarks calls for new cases in the state to number no more than 20 a day. For the Omaha-area coalition, Pour said, the benchmarks are about eight new cases a day, a positivity rate of 5% for tests and one death a week. Friday, Douglas County's positive rate for the week was about 10.7%.
Because the state hasn't yet reached such levels, Khan said, Nebraskans will need to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing while out in public.
"We may be going back out again, but we haven't canceled the pandemic," he said. "Because the pandemic's still there and 95% of Americans are still susceptible ... we still need to be cautious."
World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report, which contains material from the Washington Post.
Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020
Fill a Growler
Salvage yard fire
Salvage yard fire
Spring Storm
Eagle
Grad Surprise
First Patient 1
First Patient 1
Last day of school 1
Last day of school 10
Recovery
Rain
Kosher BBQ
Kosher BBQ
Nebraska Primary Voting
Nebraska Primary Voting
Roadmaster
Online Graduation
Online Graduation
Sunday services return
Sunday services return
NorthStar
NorthStar
Sunday services return
Mariachi music
A letter of praise
A sign of hope
Nebraska begins to reopen
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free Ice Cream Friday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.