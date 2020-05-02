We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Iowa health officials reported 757 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 8,641 cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health had been anticipating large increases in cases this weekend because of a high volume of tests that were processed over the past week, according to a press release.

An additional five deaths were reported Saturday. On Friday night, the state's death count stood at 170.

Those who died were between the ages of 61 and 80. Two were from Linn County; the others were from Polk, Tama and Woodbury Counties.

In Pottawattamie County, cases remained at 45 on Saturday, according to that county's health department. Twenty-three people had recovered, 19 were self-isolating at home and one remained in the hospital. The county has reported two deaths.

Addressing what they called a rumor about testing, Pottawattamie County Public Health officials said they do not decide who does or does not receive a test. Testing criteria are based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines, according to the release.

Pottawattamie health officials encouraged Iowans to sign up for testiowa.com, a private-public effort meant to increase testing in the state.

In Nebraska, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Saturday announced 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 299.

As of Friday, Nebraska had reported 4,838 cases of the coronavirus and 73 deaths.