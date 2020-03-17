All casinos in Iowa, including three in Council Bluffs, closed at noon today following the declaration of a public health disaster emergency by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning in response to the coronavirus threat.

The order also applies to restaurants and bars, fitness centers and pools, theaters and senior citizen centers, and barred all public gatherings of more than 10 people. Restaurants may continue to provide drive-through, carry-out or delivery service, according to the order.

The declaration activated parts of the State Disaster Emergency Plan, beginning at noon. It will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. March 31.

“The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster."

Iowa's 18 state-run casinos last year produced $322 million in tax revenue to state and local governments, and $42 million to local nonprofits.

Following the governor's order, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska also decided to close the Prairie Flower Casino, which the tribe operates in Carter Lake.

Joan and Roger Androy of Logan, Iowa, were among the last Prairie Flower patrons to leave. They said an announcement was made over a loudspeaker that the casino would be closing in three minutes.

"I think it's great they're taking protection instead of letting it spread," Roger Androy said.

What will they do next?

"We'll probably go home and take a shower," he joked.

The Ponca Tribe also plans to reopen the Prairie Flower at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, according to the casino's Facebook page.

Until the governor's declaration, all four casinos had planned to remain open, although with stricter protocols for cleaning. They declined interviews but published statements after the closure.

“The health and well-being of our guests and team members will always be our paramount concern,” Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming, which owns Ameristar Council Bluffs, said in a statement. “This is a challenging time for all of us, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support and understanding from our guests and team members."

The statement said Ameristar's 700 employees will continue to receive pay through the end of March.

Harrah's and Horseshoe officials noted that no patrons at the two facilities had become ill while the casinos were open.

"Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs is closely monitoring this evolving situation and will work with local officials to establish a reopening date as soon as it is appropriate to do so," the company's statement said.

Jill Beasley, spokeswoman for Harrah's and Horseshoe, said the casinos' employees will continue to be paid.