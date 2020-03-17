20200318_new_casinos_pic_cm001

People walk out of Prairie Flower Casino located at 1031 Avenue H, Carter Lake, Iowa after casinos were ordered closed at noon due to fears about the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

All casinos in Iowa, including three in Council Bluffs, must close at noon today following the declaration of a public health disaster emergency by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning in response to the coronavirus threat.

The order also applies to restaurants and bars, fitness centers and pools, theaters, senior citizen centers, and barred all public gatherings of more than 10 people. Restaurants may continue to provide drive-through, carry-out or delivery service, according to the order.

“The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster."

The declaration activates parts of the State Disaster Emergency Plan, beginning at noon. 

Because it is on land belonging to the Ponca Tribe, the order does not apply to the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, just north of downtown Omaha. Jimmy Centers, a tribal spokesman, said a decision is pending shortly.

"This is not subject to a (gaming) compact. This is a sovereign nation," Centers said.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 17

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email