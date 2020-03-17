All casinos in Iowa, including three in Council Bluffs, must close at noon today following the declaration of a public health disaster emergency by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning in response to the coronavirus threat.

The order also applies to restaurants and bars, fitness centers and pools, theaters, senior citizen centers, and barred all public gatherings of more than 10 people. Restaurants may continue to provide drive-through, carry-out or delivery service, according to the order.

“The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said in a statement. “These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster."

The declaration activates parts of the State Disaster Emergency Plan, beginning at noon.

Because it is on land belonging to the Ponca Tribe, the order does not apply to the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, just north of downtown Omaha. Jimmy Centers, a tribal spokesman, said a decision is pending shortly.

"This is not subject to a (gaming) compact. This is a sovereign nation," Centers said.