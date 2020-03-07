Among those who may have been exposed are more than 30 employees of the Methodist Health System — the woman first went to Methodist Women's Hospital in west Omaha and was transferred to Methodist Hospital in central Omaha.
Others include the players, coaches and team staff who participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29 in which the woman played.
Spectators at the event and others who were in the YMCA that day are at much lower risk than direct participants, state health officials said. They can monitor their health and contact their local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms — fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
People who were at VFW Post 2503 at 8904 Military Road on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. also were being asked to watch for symptoms, although their risk of exposure was thought to be low.
The woman, who has multiple underlying health conditions, was in critical condition Saturday in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. No information is available about her other medical issues.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, speaking at a press conference Saturday, reminded Nebraskans to take common-sense precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus — including washing their hands, keeping their distance from others and stocking their homes in case they need to remain there for an extended period. They also reassured residents that both the city and state have plans in place to deal with the virus and to keep government operations running.
“We have to take it seriously,” Stothert said. “But that does not mean the entire city will be shut down. We just have to be smart about it.”
The ill woman lives alone in an Omaha apartment, health officials said, but had frequent contact with family members in the area. Her father, with whom she had traveled to England from Feb. 18 to 27, has shown symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. People who had close contact with her and have symptoms are candidates for testing. Family members were quarantining themselves.
The woman became ill Feb. 25 while on her trip, but her symptoms remained relatively mild until Thursday, when she went to the emergency room at Methodist Women’s Hospital near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.
After reviewing her symptoms, her recent travel history and condition, the medical staff there decided to transfer her to Methodist Hospital near 84th and Dodge Streets. There, she was cared for in a room with negative airflow by health care providers in protective gear. She was transferred to the biocontainment unit Friday night in an isolation pod loaded inside an ambulance.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said health officials begin investigations by getting a history of a patient’s movements. Two officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are helping local and state health officials conduct the search. Investigators planned to work through the weekend to continue tracing and notifying possible contacts.
“That history is really important,” Pour said, “because what we learn from the history is where has this person been (and) how long she been there." At the greatest potential risk of infection, she said, are people who were in close contact with the woman for long periods of time.
Officials realized Friday evening, she said, that health care providers who saw the woman before they knew of her coronavirus status were among those at greatest risk.
The woman made as many as five visits to three different health care sites since returning from England. England was not one of the countries with widespread community transmission, and the patient didn't exhibit concerning symptoms until her last visit, so the need for protective gear wasn't readily apparent.
During the basketball tournament in Fremont, Pour said, the woman suspected she had suffered a concussion and went to an emergency room.
The health care systems involved have made lists of people who’d had contact with the woman, Pour said. Those who were in close contact have been asked to quarantine themselves at homefor 14 days, monitor their symptoms and provide twice-daily updates to health officials.
Methodist officials said the vast majority of health system employees who fall under the quarantine work at Methodist Women’s Hospital. "Our hospitals remain a safe place for patient care," they said in a statement.
One of the health care providers under quarantine has been admitted to the National Quarantine Unit, also on the UNMC campus, for monitoring as a special precaution, Pour said. That provider has elderly relatives at home.
The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and immune disorders, are considered at greatest risk from the virus.
The health care provider joins seven other people who remain under observation in the quarantine unit after being evacuated in mid-February from a stricken cruise ship. One other cruise ship passenger is in the biocontainment unit.
Pour said health officials have two goals — to contain the virus as long as possible so it doesn’t spread widely and to protect those at higher risk. Those at high risk, in fact, are being advised to avoid large gatherings.
Slowing the virus also is an important step toward preventing hospital systems from becoming overburdened.
“It’s going to be in the community, there is no question about it,” Pour said. “But the longer we can wait, the better we can prepare and our hospitals can prepare for it.”
Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said health officials face a challenging situation because the woman had been in a lot of different social settings.
The good news, he said, is that officials know where she acquired the disease and they can track her movements since her return and begin to assess risks to those with whom she had contact. In states such as Washington, officials haven’t known, in some cases, where patients acquired the disease.
The state's first case also comes as Nebraska's ability to conduct lab tests on people who develop symptoms is expanding.
The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, which also is on the UNMC campus, can test up to 100 specimens a day, Safranek said. The lab was among the first three public health labs in the country to get the OK to run the test. Initially, results had to be sent to the agency for validation. That’s no longer required.
Meanwhile, a clinical lab jointly operated by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine has developed its own test, based on one approved by the World Health Organization. The lab has received an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
In addition, two large national laboratory testing firms late this week announced that they will begin offering a coronavirus test to health care providers.
Still, testing in Nebraska is not available to anyone who wants it. People who think they may have symptoms of the virus should first contact their health care provider. They should not go to the emergency room unless they have an emergency.
Research indicates that 90 percent of people with the illness have fever, Pour said. A cough and sniffles alone generally do not indicate the person has the virus. The Douglas County Health Department also has a hotline, 402-444-3400.
Both Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Methodist Health System have announced they will temporarily limit visitors to their hospitals.
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The article states that officials know where she acquired the disease. Where to be exact or did I miss something. Also, why aren't they naming the apartment complex since she could have easily come into contact with other tenants who live there? Have they been contacted?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.