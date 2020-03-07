Basketball players at a Special Olympics tournament in Fremont. Patrons at an Omaha VFW. Local health care workers. 

Those are some of the people health investigators have been working to identify as they retrace the steps of an Omaha woman who's critically ill with coronavirus disease. 

By Saturday, what they had uncovered resulted in the temporary closing of Fremont public and private schools and that city's Midland University. Dozens of people were under quarantine in their homes, and still more had been asked to monitor their health.

Nebraska's first coronavirus patient participated in a basketball tournament in Fremont and visited a VFW post in Omaha in the week before she went to an Omaha hospital with symptoms of coronavirus disease.

Among those who may have been exposed are more than 30 employees of the Methodist Health System — the woman first went to Methodist Women's Hospital in west Omaha and was transferred to Methodist Hospital in central Omaha.

Others include the players, coaches and team staff who participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29 in which the woman played.

Spectators at the event and others who were in the YMCA that day are at much lower risk than direct participants, state health officials said. They can monitor their health and contact their local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms — fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

People who were at VFW Post 2503 at 8904 Military Road on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. also were being asked to watch for symptoms, although their risk of exposure was thought to be low.

The woman, who has multiple underlying health conditions, was in critical condition Saturday in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. No information is available about her other medical issues.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, speaking at a press conference Saturday, reminded Nebraskans to take common-sense precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus — including washing their hands, keeping their distance from others and stocking their homes in case they need to remain there for an extended period. They also reassured residents that both the city and state have plans in place to deal with the virus and to keep government operations running.

“We have to take it seriously,” Stothert said. “But that does not mean the entire city will be shut down. We just have to be smart about it.”

The ill woman lives alone in an Omaha apartment, health officials said, but had frequent contact with family members in the area. Her father, with whom she had traveled to England from Feb. 18 to 27, has shown symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. People who had close contact with her and have symptoms are candidates for testing. Family members were quarantining themselves.

The woman became ill Feb. 25 while on her trip, but her symptoms remained relatively mild until Thursday, when she went to the emergency room at Methodist Women’s Hospital near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road.

After reviewing her symptoms, her recent travel history and condition, the medical staff there decided to transfer her to Methodist Hospital near 84th and Dodge Streets. There, she was cared for in a room with negative airflow by health care providers in protective gear. She was transferred to the biocontainment unit Friday night in an isolation pod loaded inside an ambulance.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said health officials begin investigations by getting a history of a patient’s movements. Two officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are helping local and state health officials conduct the search. Investigators planned to work through the weekend to continue tracing and notifying possible contacts.

“That history is really important,” Pour said, “because what we learn from the history is where has this person been (and) how long she been there." At the greatest potential risk of infection, she said, are people who were in close contact with the woman for long periods of time.

Officials realized Friday evening, she said, that health care providers who saw the woman before they knew of her coronavirus status were among those at greatest risk.

The woman made as many as five visits to three different health care sites since returning from England. England was not one of the countries with widespread community transmission, and the patient didn't exhibit concerning symptoms until her last visit, so the need for protective gear wasn't readily apparent. 

During the basketball tournament in Fremont, Pour said, the woman suspected she had suffered a concussion and went to an emergency room.

The health care systems involved have made lists of people who’d had contact with the woman, Pour said. Those who were in close contact have been asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days, monitor their symptoms and provide twice-daily updates to health officials.

Methodist officials said the vast majority of health system employees who fall under the quarantine work at Methodist Women’s Hospital. "Our hospitals remain a safe place for patient care," they said in a statement.

One of the health care providers under quarantine has been admitted to the National Quarantine Unit, also on the UNMC campus, for monitoring as a special precaution, Pour said. That provider has elderly relatives at home. 

The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and immune disorders, are considered at greatest risk from the virus.

The health care provider joins seven other people who remain under observation in the quarantine unit after being evacuated in mid-February from a stricken cruise ship. One other cruise ship passenger is in the biocontainment unit.

Pour said health officials have two goals — to contain the virus as long as possible so it doesn’t spread widely and to protect those at higher risk. Those at high risk, in fact, are being advised to avoid large gatherings.

Slowing the virus also is an important step toward preventing hospital systems from becoming overburdened.

“It’s going to be in the community, there is no question about it,” Pour said. “But the longer we can wait, the better we can prepare and our hospitals can prepare for it.”

Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said health officials face a challenging situation because the woman had been in a lot of different social settings.

The good news, he said, is that officials know where she acquired the disease and they can track her movements since her return and begin to assess risks to those with whom she had contact. In states such as Washington, officials haven’t known, in some cases, where patients acquired the disease.

The state's first case also comes as Nebraska's ability to conduct lab tests on people who develop symptoms is expanding.

The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, which also is on the UNMC campus, can test up to 100 specimens a day, Safranek said. The lab was among the first three public health labs in the country to get the OK to run the test. Initially, results had to be sent to the agency for validation. That’s no longer required.

Meanwhile, a clinical lab jointly operated by UNMC and Nebraska Medicine has developed its own test, based on one approved by the World Health Organization. The lab has received an emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

In addition, two large national laboratory testing firms late this week announced that they will begin offering a coronavirus test to health care providers.

Still, testing in Nebraska is not available to anyone who wants it. People who think they may have symptoms of the virus should first contact their health care provider. They should not go to the emergency room unless they have an emergency.

Research indicates that 90 percent of people with the illness have fever, Pour said. A cough and sniffles alone generally do not indicate the person has the virus. The Douglas County Health Department also has a hotline, 402-444-3400.

Both Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Methodist Health System have announced they will temporarily limit visitors to their hospitals.

Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus

1 of 30

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066,

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Tags

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started