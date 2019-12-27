DrLupo

Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Omaha’s famous Fortnite gamer made good use of his platform during the holidays.

Benjamin Lupo, known by his online moniker DrLupo, raised more than $2.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a 24-hour livestream starting Dec. 21.

It brings Lupo’s fundraising total for 2019 to $3.5 million.

Lupo broadcasts himself playing the popular battle royale video game on the streaming service Twitch, where he has more than 3.5 million followers.

During the 24-hour livestream event, Lupo offered a package of incentives for various donation levels. Twitch donated $1 million to the effort. The event drew more than 16,000 donations from 13,000 donors.

Because of supporters like Lupo, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, according to St. Jude.

Last year he raised more than $600,000 during a 24-hour livestream at Christmas time. Lupo topped that fundraising this summer when he raised nearly $1 million for St. Jude in a 4½-hour livestream event.

Lupo lives in Omaha with his wife and son. Streaming on Twitch has been his full-time job.

