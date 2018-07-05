If it weren’t for her infant daughter, Beth O’Brien may not have learned she had breast cancer.
As O’Brien sat nursing her then 9-month-old Annabelle, she noticed a lump. When it didn’t go away, she visited a doctor and was eventually diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer.
“She was a blessing,” O’Brien said tearfully. “I don’t know if I would have found it if I wasn’t nursing her.”
O’Brien, now 38, is one of six Nebraska women who will receive financial assistance from Pink Bandana. A local nonprofit, Pink Bandana helps women ages 40 and under who are battling breast cancer. The organization’s main fundraising event is the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament, this summer on July 14.
O’Brien was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in February 2017. Triple-negative breast cancer can be more aggressive than other breast cancers, said Dr. Margaret Block, who treats O’Brien.
Mammograms and radiology can detect smaller tumors that patients might not find themselves. But self-exams can lead to the discovery of lumps in between mammograms, said Block, who’s with Nebraska Cancer Specialists. Because O’Brien was under 40, she wasn’t likely to discover the cancer through a mammogram.
“A self check is very important and doesn’t cost anything,” Block said.
When the Bennington woman noticed a lump on her breast, she thought it might be a clogged milk duct like she’d experienced when nursing her other two children. But no remedies helped. A biopsy came back as breast cancer.
“(Breast cancer) wasn’t something I was totally concerned about, but it was in the back of my head,” O’Brien said. “I was more scared for my family and my kids. I was concerned with how they would deal with it. I want to make sure I’m here for them since they are pretty young.”
The hardest part of treatment wasn’t chemo — she went through 20 rounds — or losing her hair. (O’Brien “rocked the baldness.”) It was having a double mastectomy. After the surgery, she wasn’t able to pick up Annabelle, who was 15 months old at the time. Cael, 9, and Finn, 6, didn’t totally understand the diagnosis, but they proved to be a big help with their sister.
Through it all, O’Brien’s husband was by her side. Her parents and in-laws stepped in to help with childcare around medical appointments and surgeries.
“Everyone was like, ‘You’re probably so tired.’ I don’t know if I was tired from my kids or from the chemo,” O’Brien said.
After undergoing chemotherapy, the double mastectomy and 28 doses of radiation treatment, scans show no signs of cancer in O’Brien’s body. She is not currently undergoing treatment, but has two more surgeries scheduled. One is a preventative hysterectomy.
O’Brien applied for assistance from Pink Bandana in January. It slipped to the back of her mind until organizers called asking to meet in person. When they told her she would receive $10,000 in assistance, O’Brien said she was overwhelmed.
“More people need to know that it happens in younger women,” O’Brien said. “It does affect the whole family. It’s hard for families that are raising kids and can’t work.”
Other recipients are Rosey Lockwood, 33, from Lincoln; Angela Meza, 38, from Lincoln; Becky Rabel, 37, from Lincoln; Michelle Bulau, 33, from O’Neill; and Cori Liebig, 38, from Columbus. Each recipient will receive $10,000 to use how they choose.
The six Nebraska women will be at Pink Bandana’s annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament next weekend. In its 11th year, the tournament will have about 220 teams, said Jeremy Stanislav, Pink Bandana president and founder. Between players and spectators, it’s expected to bring about 3,000 people to Prague, Nebraska — about an hour west of Omaha.
Narrowing down the recipients is a tough task, Stanislav said.
“Those things just tug at you ... because you put yourself in those shoes and you can’t believe they’re going through something like that,” he said. “I wish we could help them all.”
