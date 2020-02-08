Sarah Whitford has taken some comfort, though, in knowing that parts of her daughter live on.
Through organ donation, Abby was able to save four other lives. Five of her organs — her kidneys, liver, intestine and heart — went to four recipients after her death.
The decision to donate Abby’s organs “just clicked.”
“I don’t know if it was fate, if it was God or Abby,” Whitford said. “It was the first thing on my mind.”
About 113,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ in the United States, said Kyle Herber, president and CEO of Live On Nebraska. Nearly 450 of those individuals are in Nebraska, he said.
Live On Nebraska, a local nonprofit, is an organ procurement organization working to recover organs and tissues for transplantation.
“We really feel that organ donation is that one final act that someone can give to save another’s life and really leave that lasting legacy,” Herber said.
It’s not something parents think about, Whitford said, but they knew it was the right choice. It extended the family’s stay in the hospital as they tracked matching donors on a whiteboard in the room.
“If she can’t use these, something good has to come of this,” Whitford said. “(Four) people were able to live or have a better quality of life due to one tragedy.”
The Whitford family learned that Abby’s organs would go to two young boys, a young adult and a grandpa. Whitford explained the process to Abby’s younger brother Ben like this: Now two Abbys have their Bens.
“No matter the age of the person you’re losing, it’s hard to think about,” Whitford said. “It really has brought me a light in the tragedy. There’s been some hopefulness to come from Abigail’s death.”
Abby was fiercely independent and “unapologetically herself,” Whitford said. She was a good sister to her brothers Connor, 14, and Ben, 7.
Abby’s generous spirit shined at school. She passed out handmade cards to her classmates. Whitford thought Abby was losing jewelry or clothing at school. It turns out Abby would give the pieces to her friends if they said they liked it.
Abby made time to connect with younger students, too. She once checked in on a first-grade buddy to make sure his first day of school went well.
Abby would be high-fiving her organ donor recipients.
“She would just think it was the coolest thing,” Whitford said. “I picture her up there in heaven, the happiest she can be.”
What handicap? 7-year-old born without left hand catches on quickly to baseball
Omaha police officer, who is 'tough as nails,' uses CrossFit to stay sharp on the job
'I’m going to fight it like hell': Elkhorn man with rare cancer still teaches exercise classes
'It's never too late to get started': Omaha woman becomes professional bodybuilder at 46
Tennis helped him overcome alcoholism 42 years ago. Now he's 92 and still playing
Council Bluffs woman tackles 166-mile relay segment while battling multiple sclerosis
79-year-old woman can crank out 50 pushups; 'She's an inspiration to us,' fitness instructor says
Iraqi refugee turned to Zumba to recover from chemotherapy; now she leads the classes
Omaha couple had fertility problems, so woman’s sister carried their twins
Little lifestyle changes help Omaha woman maintain 65-pound weight loss for 10 years
Heart attack compels Omahan to improve diet, leads to 25-pound weight loss
'Human Etch A Sketch' runs to honor late son, hundreds of other kids with cancer
Gymnast, 12, flies high in spite of living with juvenile arthritis
2 Syracuse, Nebraska, men seal friendship with kidney donation
'Without you, we wouldn't have her': Nebraska family meets donor who saved their baby girl
Woman paralyzed from armpits down finally back in canoe; in the wild, 'anything is possible'
Daughter moves wedding to hospital after dad's heart transplant; 'I thought there was an angel standing at the door'
Omaha pastor loses more than 200 pounds, beats cancer; 'I want to experience the life I kept myself from'
'It's a miracle': 98-year-old Omahan survives stroke, is back to her spunky self two days later
Undetected heart failure sent baby to ER, rehab. Now she's celebrating 1st birthday at Wood River home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.