WASHINGTON — In between legislative debates over coronavirus response, Capitol Hill lawmakers have also been trying to spread good advice about how to deal with the outbreak.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., for example, was home sick this week (aides said his symptoms were not coronavirus- related), but he organized a telephone town hall with Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Gold answered questions from those on the call about the virus.
Some others released statements preaching the social distancing gospel.
“Elbow bumps instead of handshakes, frequent cleaning of hands, avoid touching the face, and covering sneezes and coughs are now more important than ever,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said in a message to constituents. “If we’re not feeling well, we need to stay home and call a doctor. It is hard for a public official to not shake hands, but safety demands we all do it.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Bacon also were advocating for legislation aimed at making it easier for manufacturers to churn out respirator masks. Fischer’s attempt to pass it through unanimous consent was blocked.
On nonvirus issues, last week Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., urged the Justice Department to investigate Pornhub over allegations that the site profits from human trafficking and the exploitation of minors.
Sasse also participated in a rollout of recommendations from a bipartisan commission on cybersecurity. Sasse authored legislation that created the commission and served as a member as it formulated the recommendations.
In other news:
Bellevue U. suspended
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is suspending enrollments of new GI Bill students at Bellevue University over accusations of deceptive marketing.
According to a statement from the university, the VA action is based on “unsubstantiated, recycled allegations” that it denies.
“We stand by our initial response that we have never misled or would mislead any student, and that includes our military and veteran-benefited students,” according to the statement. “We intend to defend this matter vigorously.”
The university noted that the VA has received no complaints about the school and that no students or benefits are currently impacted by the announcement.
That’s a lot of trees
A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been promoting the “Trillion Trees Initiative.”
Part of that initiative is legislation that would establish forest management, reforestation and utilization practices to help sequester greenhouse gases.
Fortenberry praised the initiative in a statement and said he looks forward to working with colleagues to thread the effort’s tree-planting ethic throughout U.S. foreign assistance programs.
“By enhancing biodiversity, habitat, and natural security, we can fight carbon pollution and build a bridge to a sustainable future,” Fortenberry said.
