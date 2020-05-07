We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Test. Trace. Isolate.

For weeks, people have been hearing those words repeated as if they were a mantra that could make the novel coronavirus go away.

Increasing attention is being directed toward bolstering that middle step, better known as contact tracing.

The aim is to quickly identify and isolate people who test positive for the disease caused by the virus, track down anyone they might have infected and prevent further spread by quarantining them.

It’s an old tool, one that has been used routinely for decades to halt the spread of diseases such as measles and tuberculosis. And it’s currently one of the few weapons health officials have in their arsenals.

“Until we have a vaccine, testing and contact tracing are going to be our two biggest tools in this fight,” said Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology at the Douglas County Health Department.

To get the job done, public health officials have called for a near army of contact tracers to aid in the effort.

An influential group of former federal health officials recently called for a force of 180,000. The National Association of County and City Health Officials noted in a recent position statement on contact tracing that a baseline of 15 health care workers per 100,000 people is needed during regular times. During the pandemic, the group wrote, that number should double to 30 per 100,000.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that the state had trained and redeployed more than 200 state employees to help with contact tracing in the state. The total is expected to top 300 by next week and eventually increase to 1,000 people. All of them will assist local health departments.

Smaller health departments have been particularly stressed by the number of cases, especially in areas hard hit by outbreaks in meatpacking plants and long-term care facilities.

The State Health Department sent 30 staffers this week to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, which covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties in northeast Nebraska.

Melanie Thompson, the department’s emergency response coordinator, said the staffers will take over most of the work of notifying people who test positive and tracing their contacts.

“We are working the bugs out of the process this week,” she said, “but it has really helped our workload. We are very grateful that the state was able to stand up these teams to help us.”

The Health Department is responding to a growing outbreak at the Tyson plant in Madison, south of Norfolk. While only five people have tested positive in Burt County, neighboring Madison County, where Norfolk and Madison are, has 193 confirmed cases. More test results are expected back this week after Tyson mass-tested all of its employees.

As of last week, 96 Tyson workers had fallen ill with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Before the state sent in reinforcements, Elkhorn Logan Valley was making do with five to six staffers, including one Spanish interpreter, who were contacting those who had tested positive.

The department also has worked with community groups to find more people who can speak Spanish and Karen, the language of some Burmese refugees, many of whom work in meatpacking plants.

The Douglas County Health Department usually has seven people conducting contract tracing, Frederick said. It’s an experienced team that last fall identified an outbreak of hepatitis A that affected people in Nebraska and five other states. The tracers linked the outbreak to blackberries.

In recent weeks, however, Douglas County health officials have reassigned 15 people from within the staff to assist with virus tracing efforts. With new cases now coming in at a rate of between 80 and 100 a day, the department also has begun working with a team from the state and is considering temporarily hiring recent graduates of public health colleges.

While the work appears relatively straightforward, Frederick said, it’s not as easy as it sounds. While public health workers traditionally are not considered first responders, those in the field increasingly are taking on that role.

“It’s really about the community’s health,” he said. “A doctor cares for the individual. We care for the entire community, trying to keep them safe and healthy.”

The team holds daily calls at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to assign cases and later to review them and sort through questions about their origins. That exchange also allows team members to identify clusters or outbreaks, including those within families.

The cases start as lab reports that either are sent electronically or called in to the department.

Most of the work now is done by telephone, with most tracers working remotely much of the time and logging data on computers. While some tech solutions such as tracing apps are being used or explored in some places, Frederick said he doesn’t know of any departments using them in Nebraska.

Not only do contact tracers have to be able to understand what test results mean, he said, they also have to explain the results to those who have tested positive. While a science background isn’t required to do the job, it is preferred.

Tracers then interview people to suss out their close contacts, starting from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms. Research indicates that infected people can spread the virus for about two days before they develop symptoms. Some people without symptoms also are contagious.

Megan Rogers, a nurse practitioner who usually works in the county’s STD clinic, said that can mean walking people back through their activities.

“You’re kind of playing detective, trying to find out where people have been,” she said.

In one case, a man she had contacted about a positive test result told her he had no idea what she was talking about. He hadn’t even been to a doctor for several years, he said. He later called back after remembering that his identity had been stolen a half dozen years ago. Apparently, someone had used that stolen identity to get tested.

If the infected person doesn’t speak English, tracers can bring in an interpreter. If the person already has been hospitalized or intubated, the tracers contact family members to try to reconstruct the person’s movements.

“Most people are very willing to answer our questions and try to think back,” Rogers said. “Nobody wants anyone else to get this.”

Chad Wetzel, a County Health Department epidemiologist, said the hardest part about finding contacts is getting contact information for people who have had more casual contact with the infected person. The infected people may know the names of those with whom they carpool, for instance, but not how to reach them.

The good news is that the lists of contacts have gotten shorter as health directives have limited residents’ activities.

During the early days of the outbreak, those lists were longer. At least two people who tested positive had visited a number of bars and jam-packed college basketball games before they became ill.

That trend, however, is likely to reverse itself now that the state has begun gradually lifting restrictions.

“As things open up,” Wetzel said, “it will become harder to do contact tracing. We understand we need to open up for the economy, but obviously it puts more pressure on us.”

After getting the information they need, tracers also explain next steps — the isolation and quarantine part. They also educate infected people about how to isolate and quarantine.

At a time when recommendations are changing frequently, Frederick said, that can get confusing.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who test positive isolate themselves for a minimum of 10 days — last week, the recommendation was seven days — from the onset of symptoms. People are supposed to continue to isolate until they have been symptom-free for 72 hours. Some may be feeling better by day four. For others, it might take 10 days.

Those in the same household, on the other hand, have to remain under quarantine for seven days from the time the ill person is released from isolation. That’s needed to cover the virus’s average incubation period of 5½ days.

Tracers also work to address any needs a virus-positive person may have, including helping them find medical care, coordinating with clinics to get relatives tested or locating alternative housing if they can’t isolate at home.

In addition to language barriers, Frederick said, tracers also encounter people who can’t read or write. The department now is working on videos detailing how to isolate and quarantine at home.

“The education piece is huge,” he said.

Team members also call virus-positive people back three weeks from the date of their report to ask if they have returned to baseline health, he said. At that point, they’re considered recovered. They also ask whether they have been hospitalized.

Wetzel said contact tracing will need to continue until the virus is brought under control — and afterward, as isolated cases crop up. Then, it will be key in quickly corralling the cases, just as it’s used today to rein in occasional outbreaks of whooping cough or mumps.

But for now, Frederick cautioned that people need to remain vigilant.

“Even though the directed health measures are being lifted,” he said, “it’s vital that people continue to practice social distancing. People are still getting sick, people are still being hospitalized and people still are dying from this.”

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.