Nebraska K-12 school districts, colleges and universities will split a $128 million federal care package to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, with a good chunk of the money aimed at helping college students.
How the money for students will be allocated is uncertain.
The law gives local and state education leaders latitude on allocating and spending the aid.
One Nebraska state official has cautioned school district leaders against using the extra money for pay raises during the crisis.
The federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act will provide $60.8 million to Nebraska school districts to cover expenses related to the pandemic.
The Omaha Public Schools will get almost $24.1 million. It appears the money could be used for anything from meal planning to computers for distance learning to training for the eventual reopening of schools. OPS receives the largest share among Nebraska’s districts. The amount of money districts are getting is tied to the amount of federal Title I money they normally receive.
Lincoln Public Schools is slated to get $7.5 million.
Millard Public Schools will receive $1.8 million.
The act also provides more than $67.2 million for 38 Nebraska colleges and universities. At least half that money must be used for emergency financial aid grants to students whose education was disrupted.
The University of Nebraska system will receive about $31.6 million for its four campuses: Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Half of the money must go to students.
Nebraska’s state colleges — Chadron, Peru and Wayne — will receive a total of about $4.4 million.
Community colleges — Central, Metropolitan, Mid-Plains, Southeast and Western Nebraska — are slated to receive about $15.3 million.
Creighton University will receive nearly $3.2 million.
“It’s pretty clear we need to get those funds into students’ hands as quickly as we can,” said Chris Kabourek, vice president and chief financial officer of the University of Nebraska.
Just how that will happen, and which students will get the money, is not clear.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, in a letter Thursday to college and university presidents, said the money should aid college students whose lives were disrupted and are facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet.
She wrote that the act gives universities and colleges significant discretion on how to award the money to students.
The money can be awarded to all students, or to only those with significant need, she wrote.
The only statutory restriction, she wrote, is that the money cover costs from the disruption.
DeVos said that could include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
She encouraged colleges to allocate aid to students with the greatest need and suggested the awards be capped at $6,195, which is the federal Pell Grant threshold.
Local K-12 officials appear to have significant leeway on how to spend the money.
For K-12 schools, it could mean purchasing computers and online materials for distance learning while schools are closed, but spokespersons for the Millard and Omaha districts said it’s too early to say how their districts would spend it.
State Sen. Mike Groene, the Education Committee chair of the Nebraska Legislature, cautioned school officials about taking advantage of the aid during a crisis.
“This is not the time for local elected boards to be passing out pay raises, benefit increases or adding programs,” he said.
He said the money should be used for property tax relief.
With school buildings and buses idle, activities and travel canceled and teachers working from home, districts should be spending less money now, he said. That savings, he said, could help offset next year’s budget.
A spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Education said officials expect to receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Education on what the K-12 money can be spent on.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, in a statement, said Friday the law was structured to give spending flexibility to local school leaders.
“We want these resources to meet local needs and, for a lot of students, that’s going to mean software and technology,” Sasse said.
Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association, said President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress have given locally elected school boards needed latitude to decide how to use the funds.
“The funds are to be used to support and ensure the safety and education of children — and there is a list of permissible uses to which our local school boards must adhere,” Benson said.
According to Benson, the money can cover a variety of costs, including the planning for school closures, cleaning and sanitizing facilities and training staff on how to ensure buildings are safe for the return of students. It can be used for purchasing educational technology, planning for online learning and how to support and serve special needs students, she said.
The distribution of aid for other metro Omaha school districts is as follows: Elkhorn, $127,000; Douglas County West, $98,400; Ralston, $523,000; Bennington, $75,600; Westside, $491,500; Bellevue, $774,000; Papillion La Vista, $386,400; Gretna, $123,200; Springfield Platteview, $53,500.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
