With coronavirus fears causing local stores to sell out of soap and hand sanitizer, you may be wondering how you can find supplies.
You could go online, expand your search to more stores or beg friends or family for an extra bottle.
Or you could make your own hand sanitizer.
Nebraska Medicine has posted a helpful video on how to make your own hand sanitizer with a few simple ingredients. All you need is rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel, which are mixed together to make hand sanitizer.
You can also add essential oils for fragrance.
Watch the video below to see how to do it at home.