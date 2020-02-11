The Shepherd family — Tyler, Yang Meng and Neal — are under quarantine at Camp Ashland. They had traveled through Wuhan and decided it was the safest choice for their family to come to the United States, KMTV reports.
Tyler Shepherd is from California and moved to China three years ago. His family had to spend about two weeks locked down at his in-law's home outside Wuhan.
"We knew there was this virus going on," he said, "but we didn't know it would go up so quickly and escalate to the point where we were literally in lockdown."
They worked with the U.S. Embassy to get a visa for Yang Meng and the proper paperwork for Neal, who is a U.S. citizen because of his father. They say although it has been a lot of travel filled with anxiety, they consider it a godsend that they are now safe in Nebraska.
Tyler said ATMs were locked down as they tried to leave Wuhan, and that has taken an unexpected financial toll on the family. The flight out of China was $1,100 per passenger. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with their expenses.
Tyler said everyone has been helpful at Camp Ashland, and they expect to have cake for the big day.
