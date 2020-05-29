We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — The coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska has hit Latinos in overwhelming numbers, according to state data released for the first time Friday.

Only 11% of the state's population is Latino. But those Nebraskans account for half of the coronavirus cases for which ethnic information was collected, as well as 40% of the hospitalizations and one in every five deaths.

The actual proportion could be even higher.

Speaking at the state's daily coronavirus briefing, Dannette Smith, CEO of Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services, acknowledged that the state's information is incomplete. No racial or ethnic information was collected on about 30% of coronavirus cases. In another 10% or so, the race or ethnicity was listed as unknown.

"This is the first time, to my knowledge, we have concentrated on making sure that we are collecting racial and ethnic data," she said. "We've never done this before in a consistent manner."

Nebraska remains one of only two states that do not regularly report statewide data on coronavirus cases broken down by race and ethnicity, although both the Douglas County Health Department and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have posted such data.

Smith said the state will start posting such information online at the end of June, with monthly updates. She said the department is committed to improving the quality of data and improving its reporting. She said a major hurdle has been bringing together and double-checking data from four different sources.

Information she released Friday shows that communities of color have borne a disproportionate burden from the pandemic.

African Americans are 5% of the population but account for 7% of the coronavirus cases for which racial and ethnic information was available, as well as 7% of hospitalizations and 7% of deaths.

While 2% of Nebraskans are Asian American, they comprise 7% of cases, 8% of hospitalizations and 6% of deaths.

"As you can see, some of our data is startling," Smith said. "We have a lot of work to do in our communities of color to make sure we understand their culture and linguistic needs."

She said state officials realize they need to do a better job reaching minority groups and ensuring they have access to health care. The state has hired more bilingual contact tracers and community health workers. They also are looking at ways to promote disease prevention.

One concern is the number of people in those communities who have underlying health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease, that can make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Smith said those conditions often go undiagnosed among minority communities because of lack of access to health care.

The two hardest-hit groups — Latinos and Asian Americans — represent a large proportion of the workforce in meatpacking plants, which have been major sources of coronavirus outbreaks in Nebraska. As of Friday, meatpacking workers accounted for 2,988 of the state's 13,261 cases.

Danielle Conrad, executive director for ACLU of Nebraska, said she was glad to have some information from the state but was troubled by the difficulty in getting it and the delay in adding that information to the state's online dashboard. She said she hopes that the state learns from this situation so the problems in getting data are not repeated.

"We can't make data-driven policy decisions if we don't have good data," she said. "Each day and each week counts in protecting every Nebraskan's health and safety."

The ACLU and the COVID Tracking Project submitted a public records request to the state in mid-May seeking statewide breakdowns of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity. Conrad said they have not received any of the requested data yet.

>> Hearing. John Wyvill, executive director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, thanked the governor for having a sign language interpreter at all of his coronavirus briefings, a feature not included in previous press appearances.

The governor has also started using a Spanish-language interpreter at some briefings in an effort to reach additional Nebraskans.

But Wyvill said wearing masks creates problems for people with hearing losses, who often rely on facial expressions and lip reading to help understand what others are saying. An estimated 20% of Nebraskans have some degree of hearing loss, especially older Nebraskans.

He suggested that people use clear masks or turn to smartphones or pen and paper to communicate with people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

>> Rodeo. The National High School Finals Rodeo will not be held in Lincoln as planned, based on orders from the local Health Department. Health officials said the event would pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus by bringing thousands of people from dozens of states and, potentially, several countries together.

The National Junior High Finals, which had been scheduled for June at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, were canceled earlier.

Friday's briefing came as Nebraska prepared for additional relaxing of social distancing restrictions. In most counties, starting Monday, the limit on gatherings will increase from 10 people to 25 people or more, depending on the event and size of the venue. Other changes affect youth sports and bars.