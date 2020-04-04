On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended voluntary use of cloth face masks for the general public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
With face masks in short supply for health care workers and first responders, DIY tutorials have exploded in popularity. Here are two easy ways to make your own mask. If you aren’t proficient with a sewing machine or needle and thread, no worries. One is a no-sew option.
Mask With Ties
This pattern can be adjusted for an adult or a child. If your fabric has a design, be sure to place it horizontally for best appearance.
WHAT YOU NEED
Cotton fabric, 8-by-14 inches
4 strips of cotton fabric, 2½-by-36 inches
Thread
Sewing machine
WHAT YOU DO
Prepare the mask
1. Fold 8-by-14-inch fabric right sides together. Sew ¼-inch seam, creating a tube.
2. Turn right-side out, press seam and fabric.
3. Make 3 pleats, about 1-inch each in width, using steam or pins to hold. Mask will be about 3 to 3½ inches wide.
4. Sew ¼-inch seam on each side of mask, securing pleats. Trim seam allowance.
Prepare the ties
1. Fold fabric in half and press. Open tie back up.
2. Fold each half in to meet in the middle and press.
3. Fold in half again, securing raw edges inside and press. Each tie will be approximately 3⁄8-inch-wide.
Assemble
1. Align center of tie with first short edge of mask, open tie so edge of mask fits snugly inside. Pin.
2. Sew tie to mask, making sure to catch all fabric. You are just attaching the mask to the tie at this point, not sewing the whole tie yet.
3. Repeat for other tie and other short side of mask.
4. Sew together edges of tie, securing raw edges inside. You will stitch over where mask is already attached. This is good for reinforcement.
5. Repeat for other tie and other side of mask. Clip any stray threads.
Watch the sewing tutorial we used for our self-tie mask instructions at deaconess.com.
No-Sew BANDANNA Mask
All you need for this one is a bandanna or other square 100% cotton scarf and two hair bands. No sewing is required. The finished width and length is adjustable to fit most.
1. Lay bandanna on flat surface. Fold the top and bottom ends in half to meet at center.
2. Take the top half and fold it to the center to create a double-thick oblong shape.
3. Gather and hold one end of the fabric and a slip hair band through it. Holding hair band to the outside, drape the fabric end toward the center. You’ve just anchored the hair band to loop behind your ear. Repeat on opposite side of fabric.
4. Shape the mask with your fingertips, gently pulling the fabric in the center to fit comfortably across your mouth and nostrils.
5. Raise the mask to your face and loop the hair bands behind your ears. Adjust the fit.
Sources: The Turban Project; deaconess.com; Belinda’s DIYs; Nicole & Alexandra DIY
Eager to make masks for Iowa health care workers?
The Iowa Department of Public Health has released an instructional video people can use if a health care facility doesn’t provide a specific pattern. Follow the guidance here: bit.ly/2Jyea8P.
World-Herald staff writer Marjie Ducey contributed to this tutorial.
