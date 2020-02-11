You want to eat healthier in the new year, but there’s so much information to chew through — a swirl of new nutrition claims, fads and diets telling us what we should and shouldn’t eat. (Remember the cabbage soup diet or the grapefruit diet? It’s actually better if you don’t.)
“Ninety-five percent of diets fail because they are not sustainable,” says Krista Godfrey, a registered dietitian in private practice at Life Cycle Nutrition.
Our healthy eating intentions are good. So how do we achieve a success rate to match? Godfrey helps us implement a sound consumption strategy with three sets of three: three healthy eating priorities, three key principles and three ways to ensure healthy eating success.
“I’ve found that most people know what foods they need to eat more of but have difficulty doing it,” Godfrey says.
She tries to simplify nutrition advice for her clients by breaking it into three priorities:
Energy balance
“If you are getting too much or not enough energy, regardless of what you eat, it is not promoting optimal health,” she says.
Smart energy-promoting foods: Whole grains (oatmeal or brown rice)
Nuts/seeds
Greek yogurt
Bananas
Sweet potatoes or beans
Avocados
Macro-nutrients
“Your body needs carbohydrates, proteins and fats. General recommendations are 50% to 60% of calories from carbohydrates, 10% to 20% of calories from protein and 25% to 30% of calories from fat.”
Smart carbohydrate sources: Whole grain breads
Steel cut or whole oatmeal
Brown rice
Legumes
Starchy vegetables
Smart protein sources: Lean meat such as poultry and pork (Loin and round cuts are the leanest varieties.)
Fish
Nuts
Milk
Eggs
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Smart fat sources:(Focus on unsaturated sources)
Nuts/seeds
Fatty fish
Canola or olive oil
Avocados
Micro-nutrients
(Include vitamins and minerals)
“Foods high in vitamins and minerals are often considered healthy, but it’s important to note that they are not healthy in and of themselves, only as a part of a diet that also includes the appropriate amount of energy and macro-nutrients. … It all depends on the diet as a whole.”
»Variety. “Different food sources have different nutrients,” Godfrey says. “It’s important to eat from all food groups to have your nutrient needs met, but it’s also important to eat different foods from within each food group.”
»Balance, which focuses on finding a middle ground with all of the nutrition priorities: energy intake, macro-nutrient intake and micro-nutrient intake. “The easiest way to balance macro-nutrient intake is to focus on eating a serving of all food groups at each meal. That will provide the appropriate amount of carbs, proteins and fats,” Godfrey says.
»Moderation. “Ask yourself if the amount you are eating is more or less than you need for any reason. If you have a meal with all food groups, ask yourself if the portions fit the MyPlate model or if one of the food groups on your plate is disproportionately larger than the others.” Moderation can also relate to “fun foods” (such as soda or dessert). “These foods are often called ‘empty calories.’ It’s acceptable to have a ‘fun food’ daily, but it can be helpful to be moderate when eating them so that they do not take the place of foods with the nutrients you need.”
3 ways to make healthy eating a priority
»Time. Be prepared to spend more time planning, grocery shopping, cooking and packing lunches. Waking up earlier to eat breakfast and setting time aside to sit down and eat meals are other examples of how prioritizing healthy eating requires a dedication of time.
»Organization. Some examples include: planning a grocery list, snacks, lunches and meals; setting weekly goals and charting progress on those goals; keeping some structure to meal times; and writing out a meal plan for the day or week, if necessary.
»Money. Whole, fresh food often costs more than convenience or highly processed food.
Godfrey says meeting with a registered dietitian is another potential investment, but she says RDs are “the best resource” to educate people on their specific energy, macro-nutrient and micro-nutrient needs.
“Understanding your body’s specific nutrition needs and learning how to eat intuitively (listening to your body’s hunger and fullness signals) are the best ways to ensure that you are eating healthy,” she says.
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
Gymgoers share what motivates them, pet peeves and their proudest accomplishments
You never know who you might run into at the gym.
There's the man who's exercising as he waits for a heart transplant. Or the woman who's made Jazzercise workouts part of her life for more than 30 years.
Some workouts see moms accompanied by babies. Elsewhere you'll find folks well into their 90s who stick with exercise.
Check out their stories.
1 of 17
After Joe Adams had a heart attack, he underwent numerous procedures to get his heart in working order. Just when it seemed things were on the right track, his heart started to fail again. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tamara Mosby-Montegut started working out as a stress reliever. Now she wants to keep up with her husband when he tackles 50 pushups in a row. And she wants her daughter to follow their healthy examples. Read more.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Varun Narayanan wanted to shed the pounds he packed on during the holidays a few years ago. He dropped from 230 pounds down to 195. Now he treks up active volcanoes. Read more.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
After giving birth to her fourth baby, Susan Sawyer wanted to drop the baby weight. She took up Jazzercise. Sawyer's stuck with the dance-based exercise for nearly 35 years. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Hawley thought her third pregnancy was different because she was having a girl. But baby number three was another boy. The pregnancy felt different because she was more fit this time around. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
When Gary Gundy started having trouble getting up after squatting down for target practice, he knew it was time for a change. The La Vista man dropped 80 pounds in three years. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valerie Heath started shedding pounds by using the family's Wii. Now she belongs to a CrossFit gym and works out six days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
To be around for her family, Ashlei Spivey needed to get in shape. She joined a boxing gym. Now her workouts leave her feeling like she stepped out of a movie. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betty Watt survived a sometimes trying career as a middle school teacher. Then she beat cancer twice. And the whole time she was a regular at the gym. Watt and her husband Charlie workout at least five days a week. Read more.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Erika Hanna sometimes has a pint-sized workout buddy during her morning classes. Her son Henrik, 18 months, offered hugs as she held a plank position and occasionally chased a loose exercise ball around the room. The studio gives Hanna a chance to stick close to her kids while staying on top of her own health and fitness. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gwen Leyden wound up spending a week in a wheelchair because of a chronic condition. Leyden gradually was able to walk without using a cane. Later she started using the treadmill and eventually worked up to weightlifting. Read more.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
With high blood pressure — and the possibility of needing cholesterol meds — Rich Hazuka was headed down a dangerous path. He dropped 75 pounds thanks to diet changes. When he plateaued, he took up exercise. Now he's off his blood pressure meds and has no need for any cholesterol medication. Read more.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
George Mach can't help but wake up well before dawn. With that free time, the early riser started a gym routine. He hits the gym three days a week. Read more.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As Gregg Learned aged, arthritis made physical activity a chore. He struggled to walk across the parking lot at work. But joining a gym has helped Learned to stay on his feet. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
At one time, Laura Adams could barely finish a lap around the walking track. But the Bellevue woman, who weighed 300 pounds, stuck it out and dropped 115 pounds. Read more.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vince Huerta has always tried to keep active. He decided to give powerlifting a shot and now, the Omaha South grad holds a number of records for the weight he's hoisted. Read more.
LEAH HUERTA
Paul Stultz takes swimming seriously. He joined a Masters Swimming club and is working on nailing strokes like the freestyle and butterfly. But one of his biggest accomplishments was hiking the Grand Canyon. Read more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.