The Omaha and Lincoln YMCAs have closed as of Tuesday, but they are taking to steps to provide online exercise classes.

For information on online classes, visit the websites of the YMCA of Lincoln or the YMCA of Greater Omaha.

Officials with the Omaha Y say they will monitor conditions to determine a safe and acceptable date to reopen. The Lincoln Y says its closure will last at least until March 31.

In Omaha and Council Bluffs, Early Learning Center child care services will remain open for the rest of this week at the downtown Omaha and the Bluffs' Charles E. Lakin facilities. These child care services will be suspended after Friday.

To support health care workers, the Omaha Y will keep its child care services open at Lakeside Hospital, Immanuel Medical Center and Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

The Lincoln YMCA is working with local schools to determine the best course of action for services for children, including activities, meals and fresh food.

The Omaha Y has requested that people support its mission by continuing their membership payments. The organization said, however, that it will put a person's membership on hold if asked.