Coronavirus image from electron microscope

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CDC

A 59-year-old Omaha man is the first person to die of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Nebraska.

In a press release Friday afternoon, Douglas County health officials didn't confirm the man's specific age, but said a man in his 50s with "serious underlying health conditions" was the first COVID-19 death in Douglas County.

No other such deaths have been reported elsewhere in the state.

The man "had contact with a known COVID-19 case out of state and has been self-quarantined since March 11 at home," county health officials said. "He is thought to be the first COVID-19 death in Nebraska."

People with direct knowledge of the case who spoke on the condition they not be identified said the man was 59.

“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with comorbidities are at a greater risk of complications.”

At last count, Douglas County had 44 cases of COVID-19. It's not clear whether this man has been included in the county's count before Friday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, at his Friday afternoon press conference, said, “Our condolences go out to the family who experienced the loss of a loved one. We know we're going to be impacted like other states ... and some people die. The whole point is to limit that as much as possible.”

Ricketts added, “There's no reason to expect we're going to be immune from what's happening in other states.”

Three people have died in Iowa of COVID-19, including two adults who died Thursday night, officials said. The Iowa Department of Public Health counted 235 coronavirus cases as of Friday afternoon.

World-Herald staff writers Paul Hammel and Erin Duffy contributed to this report.

