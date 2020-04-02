A Bryan Health worker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials from the Lincoln hospital system said at a press briefing Thursday. 

Bryan Medical Center CEO and President John Woodrich did not identify where the employee works, but said the person is in a nonclinical role and is currently isolating at home. 

To date, Bryan Medical Center has tested 128 people for coronavirus. Of those, 82 test results have come back negative, two were positive and results are pending for 44 more tests. Fourteen of the pending results are for patients at the hospital — the rest are currently waiting for results from home.

Bryan continues to operate a drive-thru clinic at its LifePointe Campus, where people, by appointment only, can get tested for the coronavirus, flu and other respiratory illnesses. More than 400 people have been tested there, four of whom tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

