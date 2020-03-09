The woman who had Nebraska's first local case of the coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night. She was transferred to the med center in an isolation pod inside an ambulance.
My day starts and ends alone in my bedroom. My only expeditions are two steps across the hall to the bathroom, which I have to disinfect before I return to my cell. My wife, bless her, leaves my meals at the door for me to collect and I leave the dishes there for her to collect. We’re using paper plates and bowls. She can’t resist cracking the door to blow a kiss or mouth “I love you.” Neither my wife nor her mother, who lives with us, have shown any symptoms, and she keeps me up to date on their temperatures, which they report to Douglas County Health Department twice per day.
My quarantine began on the day my daughter was diagnosed with the coronavirus and tightened up when I tested positive. My only symptom was a temp between 99 and 100 for a couple of days. Now it is constantly just above 97. I get a call from the Douglas County Health office every day. Awesome people.
I have my cellphone, my laptop, a puzzle magazine and a book to read, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I watch some TV on my laptop, but daytime TV is not really geared toward men, and cable news propaganda gets old. I’ll watch a movie on Netflix or look for something interesting on the web. I have some light weights and do a little workout each day. I get calls and well wishes from neighbors and friends who have so lovingly offered to get any shopping or groceries that we may need.
That all being said, foremost in my mind is my daughter. Critical but stable. Critical. Critical. Critical echoes. Will I ever see her again? Will the vision of her through the rear window of the ambulance wrapped in bio gear be the last image? That’s hard to get to sleep to. Easy to cry to.
Then there is the way she is referred to as “the 36 year old woman.” She’s my daughter, for goodness’ sake. Even “female” would sound better. And the disgusting things being said on social media spawned by the news reports that she had had symptoms for some time and gave the impression that she was out in the community, knowingly infected with the virus. Her symptoms — a slight runny nose and some coughing. She has had respiratory issues since she was a year old. Sniffing and coughing is a norm, which is what she had going to the Special Olympics basketball games in Fremont. Why would we think coronavirus?
Three times on the weekend before she was diagnosed, I took her to the ER for migraine shots. Her vitals were fine. Three days before she was diagnosed, I took her to the doctor’s office. Vitals good and “just a cold.” Why would we think coronavirus? Seriously, would we take her to the VFW if we had any suspicions? She was only diagnosed when I took her to the ER again for persistent headache (which turns out may have been a concussion from being hit in the head by the basketball six days before). That’s the first time her vitals were off and her oxygen levels were low. The testing began and it all hit the fan.
All I can do is sit, wait and hope that updates from the wonderful people at the biocontainment center will tell me she’s improving.
I’m sorry that the situation has become what it is throughout the community and really hope that the enormous efforts of the state and county health authorities keep this awful virus contained.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
