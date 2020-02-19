LINCOLN — Before marrying and getting on his wife’s health insurance, Matt Torczon couldn’t always afford his insulin.
Twice the small-business owner ended up in the emergency room after trying to ration the life-sustaining drug. Both times he pulled through, but only after racking up even more in health care costs.
Now, even with insurance, Torczon said he pays hundreds of dollars each month for the four types of insulin needed to keep his diabetes under control.
“That’s essentially what my life’s worth,” he told members of the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee on Tuesday.
He and other Nebraskans shared their struggles with the soaring price of insulin in support of two bills that would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin for many insured patients at $100 a month. It wouldn’t limit what drug companies actually charge for the drugs.
Legislative Bill 949 was introduced by State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, while Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha introduced LB 970.
Bolz said she offered her bill after constituents raised concerns about being able to afford insulin. She said the bill is modeled after legislation passed in Colorado last spring. Illinois also passed legislation late in the year.
Wayne, who said he has diabetes, described his proposal as part of a broader national conversation about “predatory pricing” of drugs.
Insulin, in particular, has been a concern because it is key to survival for nearly 7.5 million Americans with diabetes. It was discovered in the 1920s and costs as little as $4 per vial to produce, yet prices have more than doubled since 2012.
Mark Feit told of the sticker shock when he went to pick up his first prescriptions, after becoming insulin dependent last year. Even with insurance, the first prescription cost $220 for three weeks’ worth of insulin. The other prescription for a different type of insulin cost $316 for three weeks’ worth.
“Every three weeks for the rest of my life,” he said. “Why is this decades-old drug so expensive?”
Insurance representatives and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry lined up against both bills.
While expressing sympathy for patients, they argued that the measures would push up premium costs, especially for small- and medium-sized businesses, and would not address the underlying problem of rising drug prices.
“Capping co-pays only masks the problem,” said Coleen Nielsen, representing America’s Health Insurance Plans. “Out-of-control prices for insulin products and other prescription drugs are a direct consequence of drugmakers taking advantage of a broken market for their own financial gain at the expense of patients.”
Robert Bell, executive director of the Nebraska Insurance Foundation, pointed out that the bills would apply only to people covered by individual or group health insurance plans regulated by the state.
They would not apply to the self-funded plans commonly provided by larger employers or to Medicare Part D plans. They also would not help people who lack health insurance.
Insulin is a hormone that helps blood glucose, also called blood sugar, move into cells for use as energy. Diabetes occurs when the body does not make insulin or does not use insulin well, allowing glucose to build up in the bloodstream. High blood glucose levels can lead to serious health problems including heart disease, strokes, blindness, kidney failure, lower limb amputations and death.
People with Type 1 diabetes, which is usually diagnosed in children and young adults, do not make insulin at all and must take it to survive. Some people with Type 2 diabetes also must take insulin. Type 2 diabetes typically is diagnosed at middle age or later and occurs when the body can no longer make or use insulin well.
This is another example of U.S, resident paying exorbitant prices because of Congressional fear of pharmaceutical companies and the insurance industry. We need a revolution in this country against, billionaires, corporations, and our government to return control to the people.
Did they run out of time before the insurance experts could give their proposals for some solutions after telling us all about what they object to?
Maybe the paper's reporter could ask them and tell us what they say.
