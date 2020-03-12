In North Platte, about 80 folks, including court personnel, sheriff's deputies, defendants and spectators crammed into a Lincoln County courtroom for routine hearings.
But two folks had everyone's attention, said Debra McCarthy, clerk of the district court.
Two women were hacking away — their coughs piercing the courtroom quiet. The judge didn't need to declare them in contempt — the rest of the spectators' glares did that.
And after the hearing ended, all the courthouse regulars, especially the deputies, made a beeline for McCarthy's bottle of hand sanitizer, practically bathing in it.
At the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha, prosecutors and defense attorneys were sparring over whether a double-homicide trial will take place Monday. Prosecutors wanted a delay; the defendant wanted his day in court. So the judge ordered the trial to go on as scheduled, with an extra pile of potential jurors brought in to ensure enough show up.
And at the Nebraska Supreme Court in Lincoln, Chief Justice Mike Heavican issued an order requiring all courts to remain open and assuring the public that court officials will continue to monitor the coronavirus.
For now, the justice system will grind on with this realization: You have coronavirus concerns. The court has constitutional concerns.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, in his 45th year of practicing law, said the only hubbub that created this much courthouse buzz was the Franklin Credit Union scandal of the 1980s, in which several high-profile Omahans were sensationally accused of running a child-sex ring.
The subject matter "is apples and oranges but it involves the same kind of hysteria in the community," Riley said. "I've never seen anything like it. It will be fascinating to see how it plays out."
In declaring the courts open, Heavican called on citizens and court officials to do their duty, and promised that the Supreme Court "is carefully monitoring the evolving circumstances presented by the spread of the novel coronavirus."
Heavican spelled out who should not come to court: anyone who has traveled abroad in the past 14 days; people asked to self-quarantine by public officials or health care providers; and people exhibiting the symptoms of an infectious respiratory illness such as fever, cough, shortness of breath.
Heavican has told attorneys and court officials to carefully screen litigants and witnesses to make sure they don't fit into any of the above categories.
Heavican's order apparently would bar one of Douglas County's district judges from presiding in a courtroom over the next two weeks. Judge Horacio Wheelock returned from France Thursday.
The courts have been preparing for a pandemic for two years. Under Heavican's leadership, a committee of judges, public health officials and Nebraska Medical Center administrators and infectious disease experts held two dozen meetings over two years. State officials also played host this past May to national court officials on how to prepare for a pandemic.
Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf, who led the Nebraska group in the planning, said public health officials have the authority to close down public places such as courthouses. That has not happened yet.
For now, court and health officials have outlined steps the courts must take during such crises. The policies cover a host of issues.
There's the constitutional: What would any delays do to a defendant's right to a speedy trial? If the courts eventually have to go to videoconferencing, how do you guarantee a defendant's right to confront his or her accuser?
And there's the regimental: Douglas County courts were stocking up on hand sanitizer for jurors — and plastic bags to keep their cellphones separate. They also were planning to close the courtroom during deliberations so that jurors can spread out in the pews, instead of piling into a cozy jury room.
But questions remain. Health officials encourage people to stay six feet away from each other to limit transmission. How do you do that when you're sitting shoulder to shoulder in a jury box?
And then there's the question of numbers.
Next week's trial of Nyir Kuek, accused of a double slaying in Omaha's Florence area, is slated to last for two weeks. What if a juror comes down with symptoms or, worse, is diagnosed with the virus?
Court officials plan to have at least four alternates for the 12-member jury. And during jury selection Monday, they are planning to increase the pool of potential jurors from 60 to perhaps more than 100. Unless excused in advance, no-show jurors face the possibility of being held in contempt of court.
Courthouse officials across the state also are keeping tabs on county jails, where viruses can spread quickly. Douglas County officials say Corrections Director Mike Myers is clearing one jail mod to house inmates with symptoms. The jail, which routinely houses 1,200 or more inmates, has recent experience in battling a virus, having just dealt with a flu outbreak in December.
The last thing court and jail officials say they want is inmates transporting any bugs from the jail to the courthouse.
That has several counties — including Douglas, Lancaster and Lincoln — looking at plans to increase their use of videoconferencing, especially in routine hearings.
McCarthy said Lincoln County is fortunate to have a few weeks before its next jury panel. Hopefully, she said, any "lovely hackers" will stay away from court.
"I don't think I've washed my hands as much, or as conscientiously, in my life," she said.
Douglas County doesn't have much room for delay. Of the 1,276 inmates at the Douglas County Jail this week, only about 100 were serving out their sentences. That means 1,173 were awaiting their day in court. Absent mass releases, any court delays could add dozens to the rolls of an already crowded facility, Riley said.
Riley himself was busy Thursday preparing to defend Kuek. During a break in his work day, he tuned in to see how his "beloved" UMass Minutemen would fare in the Atlantic 10 basketball conference tourney. Then he saw that the Atlantic 10 and practically every other conference had called off their tournaments, and it occurred to him:
It's a lot easier to clear courts in basketball.
"People who don't want to be on juries will come up with any excuse they can come up with," Riley said. "But the good news is that there are far more good people in the world who are willing to do their duty. We need them to make our system work."
